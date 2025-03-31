Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
At $206 off, the Pixel 8 is a steal that's worth every penny

Deals Google Google Pixel
A close-up of the Pixel 8.
Google makes some of the best phones on the market, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL being the top non-foldable Pixel phone you can get right now. However, if you don't need the firepower this bad boy offers and don't insist on rocking the latest Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 is currently an even better deal.

Yes, we know it sounds quite unusual to promote an older phone as a better deal than a top-of-the-line handset, but a hefty 30% discount on Amazon compelled us to do so anyway. Thanks to this price cut, you can score the 128GB version of the Pixel 8 for just under $493, saving you about $206.

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $207 on Amazon!

$207 off (30%)
The Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is now $207 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $493. Powered by the high-performance Tensor G3 chipset, this phone handles everything with ease. Plus, its 50MP main camera captures stunning photos. Don't miss out on this deal!
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that a third-party seller is offering the discount and handling the shipping. However, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. So, we think there's nothing to worry about—except possibly missing out on this incredible deal—since the phone is definitely still worth going for.

Powered by a capable Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella can keep up with you without breaking a sweat, whether you're spending hours browsing reels on Insta, playing casual games, or streaming YouTube videos. Speaking of watching content, you'll enjoy an incredible viewing experience, thanks to the gorgeous 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, since it's a Pixel phone, our friend here also stands out with incredible camera capabilities. The 50MP primary snapper on board produces vibrant, detailed photos, while the 10.5MP front-facing unit ensures your selfies are equally stunning. Video enthusiasts will love the 4K recording capabilities, making memories look as sharp as ever.

What about battery life? Well, you won't have worries there either! The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575mAh battery, giving you enough juice to last the whole day without a recharge.

Overall, the Pixel 8 is a true bargain, especially while on sale on Amazon. So, now is the time to act! Tap the offer button in this article and score one for less today!
