Being an offers writer, I highly recommend the Pixel 8 at $200 off

Being part of PhoneArena's team of elite bargain hunters, I have access to all the best phones on the market, and I'm telling you this: the Pixel 8 is still worth going for. Yep, you read that right. I believe the Pixel 8 still holds its ground despite falling into the older devices category now that Google has released its latest Pixel 9 lineup.

The Tensor G3 inside this fella, coupled with 8GB of RAM, still delivers fast performance. True, it lacks the raw power of the high-end Snapdragon chipsets found in phones like the latest Galaxy S24 lineup, but it can still handle any task with ease.

In addition, the Tensor platform has always been about AI, giving Pixel users access to fancy camera features like Magic Editor and Best Take. The former allows you to remove objects from your pictures, while the latter merges similar photos into one so that everyone can look their best.

Speaking of cameras, I must say that I'm impressed with the incredible pictures that the 50 MP main unit and 10.5 MP selfie snapper on board can take. In daylight, the photos taken with the main camera come out with sharp details, vivid colors, and great dynamic range. The pictures turn out great in low-light conditions, too, allowing you to take incredible snaps no matter the circumstances.

But what I appreciate even more is that the 128GB version of this bad boy is currently on sale at a sweet $200 discount on Amazon. This means bargain hunters can snag one for just under $500, which makes the Pixel 8 an even greater value for money. Also, it appears that our brethren are indeed taking advantage of this offer, as Amazon has already sold more than two thousand units in the last month. That's why I strongly suggest you not waste any more time and get one with this promo now while it's still on available.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

