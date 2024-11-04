Being an offers writer, I highly recommend the Pixel 8 at $200 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Being part of PhoneArena's team of elite bargain hunters, I have access to all the best phones on the market, and I'm telling you this: the Pixel 8 is still worth going for. Yep, you read that right. I believe the Pixel 8 still holds its ground despite falling into the older devices category now that Google has released its latest Pixel 9 lineup.
In addition, the Tensor platform has always been about AI, giving Pixel users access to fancy camera features like Magic Editor and Best Take. The former allows you to remove objects from your pictures, while the latter merges similar photos into one so that everyone can look their best.
But what I appreciate even more is that the 128GB version of this bad boy is currently on sale at a sweet $200 discount on Amazon. This means bargain hunters can snag one for just under $500, which makes the Pixel 8 an even greater value for money. Also, it appears that our brethren are indeed taking advantage of this offer, as Amazon has already sold more than two thousand units in the last month. That's why I strongly suggest you not waste any more time and get one with this promo now while it's still on available.
The Tensor G3 inside this fella, coupled with 8GB of RAM, still delivers fast performance. True, it lacks the raw power of the high-end Snapdragon chipsets found in phones like the latest Galaxy S24 lineup, but it can still handle any task with ease.
In addition, the Tensor platform has always been about AI, giving Pixel users access to fancy camera features like Magic Editor and Best Take. The former allows you to remove objects from your pictures, while the latter merges similar photos into one so that everyone can look their best.
Speaking of cameras, I must say that I'm impressed with the incredible pictures that the 50 MP main unit and 10.5 MP selfie snapper on board can take. In daylight, the photos taken with the main camera come out with sharp details, vivid colors, and great dynamic range. The pictures turn out great in low-light conditions, too, allowing you to take incredible snaps no matter the circumstances.
But what I appreciate even more is that the 128GB version of this bad boy is currently on sale at a sweet $200 discount on Amazon. This means bargain hunters can snag one for just under $500, which makes the Pixel 8 an even greater value for money. Also, it appears that our brethren are indeed taking advantage of this offer, as Amazon has already sold more than two thousand units in the last month. That's why I strongly suggest you not waste any more time and get one with this promo now while it's still on available.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: