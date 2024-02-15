Save up to $400 on the outstanding Pixel 7 Pro through this too-good-to-be-true deal
The Pixel 7 Pro may no longer be Google's top-of-the-line phone; however, this bad boy — or at least its 128GB variant — is enjoying a pretty sweet 33% discount at Woot, making it a real value for money and an even better deal than the Pixel 8 Pro, Google's current flagship.
A 33% discount on the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage means you can snag one for $599 instead of its usual $899 price at the retailer. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $300 if you pull the trigger on this deal.
But wait, there is more. In case you need more storage space, feel free to snag the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage on Amazon. Currently, the 512GB variant is discounted by 36% there, allowing you to snag one for $400 off its price if you act fast enough and get one while it's still up for grabs at a discounted price.
As an ex-Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro offers top-tier performance courtesy of its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset. Additionally, the phone takes beautiful photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie snapper and can record videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. Furthermore, the 5000 mAh battery on board provides the Pixel 7 Pro with enough juice to get you through the day without recharging.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a great phone. It packs awesome performance, takes amazing-looking photos, and has pretty decent battery life. But the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. Therefore, we suggest you take advantage of this deal and grab one now while it's still enjoying those sweet discounts at Woot and Amazon!
