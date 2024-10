The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB outshines even Google's latest phones with jaw-dropping 54% discount on Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Save $539! Amazon is offering a bonkers $539 discount on the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage, letting you snatch a unit for under $460. The phone delivers great performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain right now. Act fast and save today! $539 off (54%) Buy at Amazon



The Pixel 7 Pro may be advancing in age, but it still packs a punch, boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, the phone can deal with demanding tasks and games without any hiccups.



Being an ex-flagship Google phone, it's also a top choice for taking pictures. It wields Google's image-processing magic and captures stunning photos with its 50 MP main and 10.8 MP selfie cameras. In addition, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.



You'll also enjoy solid battery life. The 5,000mAh power cell on deck can easily get you through the day without any top-ups. However, the charging speeds could be better, as the phone takes about an hour and 37 minutes to recharge with a 23W charger.



With its great performance, good battery life, and incredible camera capabilities, the Pixel 7 Pro is still among the Themay be advancing in age, but it still packs a punch, boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, the phone can deal with demanding tasks and games without any hiccups.Being an ex-flagship Google phone, it's also a top choice for taking pictures. It wields Google's image-processing magic and captures stunning photos with its 50 MP main and 10.8 MP selfie cameras. In addition, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.You'll also enjoy solid battery life. The 5,000mAh power cell on deck can easily get you through the day without any top-ups. However, the charging speeds could be better, as the phone takes about an hour and 37 minutes to recharge with a 23W charger.With its great performance, good battery life, and incredible camera capabilities, theis still among the best phones on the market. Furthermore, it's an absolute steal at its current price on Amazon. Just be sure to act quickly and save big on one now, before the offer expires.

If you're a Pixel user in the market for a new Google phone, you're probably eyeing one of the latest Pixel 9 handsets. While these are pretty capable devices, we suggest focusing on the Pixel 7 Pro instead, as it's currently an even bigger bang for your buck than Google's latest top-tier phones.Amazon is currently offering a jaw-dropping 54% discount on the 256GB version of this handsome fella, meaning you can snatch one for under $460 and save a whopping $539 with this deal. You should hurry, though, as the price cut was $559 (56%) a few weeks ago and might be reduced again.