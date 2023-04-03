Feature rolling out to Pixel 7 line lets you hear where chatty Meet participants are on screen

Google announced today in a blog post that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models are on the receiving end of an update that is bringing "speaker separation" to Google Meet. Google says that when this feature is enabled, "you’ll hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on screen" making it "easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they're coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience."





Even though Google Meet speaker separation requires the use of a Pixel 7 series handset we wouldn't be surprised to see Google eventually make it available for older Pixel models as well. Google is making Meet speaker separation available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.







Audio from a participant found on the left side of the screen will be louder in the left channel and audio will be louder in the right channel it the participant is found on the right side of the screen.











When the feature arrives, you'll see a new settings interface on the Meet app. Open the app and tap the three-line hamburger menu icon on the left side of the search bar on top of the screen. Tap on Settings > Meeting settings . You'll see two new headings with one marked Audio and the other Video. Under Audio there will be a menu listing for Speaker separation. Toggle it on if you want this feature enabled. The listing says that Speaker separation "Lets you hear where people who speak are on your screen if your device supports it.



