The latest Pixel 6 update could break your Wi-Fi

Google's latest update to the Pixel 6 series, according to multiple reports, has caused plenty of trouble for users who find themselves with zero Wi-Fi connection following its installation.









Yet it seems like sometimes, even Google 's efforts to squelch these nasty bugs sometimes work against us, as the latest update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro proves. The patch, released yesterday, was supposed to fix a bug that caused the phone to reboot while using the camera, as well as a keyboard and Bluetooth bug.





And while it did those things, the update also managed to break Wi-Fi connectivity for many users of both models in the series. While it isn't the case for Pixel 6 owners across the board, for many, the update rendered them permanently unable to connect to Wi-Fi after downloading it.





Android Authority Asalso reports, a Reddit thread reveals users tried every plausible fix, including restarting their phones normally as well as in safe mode, resetting their Network Settings, toggling Airplane Mode and Mobile Hotspot—some even went all the way to a full factory reset. Sadly, none of these fixes presented a lasting solution to the problem.





Besides Reddit, users have also taken to both Twitter and the Google's own forums to complain about the issue.





Thankfully, the bug is only affecting a limited number of people, and not everyone across the board. However, those unfortunate individuals appear doomed to rack up enormous data bills if they want to use their phone before Google makes a patch available. And what havoc that new update could wreak in its own right—well, only time can tell.





Let us know in the comments if you're a Pixel 6 owner stricken with this awful WiFi-breaking bug, and especially if you've managed to find some sort of workaround!