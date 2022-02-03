Latest Pixel 6 series bug affects yours truly; Magic Eraser causes Photos app to crash

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

So much for being blessed. Yours truly had lucked out with my Pixel 6 Pro as my unit never experienced the countless bugs that we've written about. Even the optical in-display fingerprint sensor worked okay without an issue. But now, this writer does have to report a bug that has just started to trend. There is a bug that is causing the photo app to crash.





In my case, after snapping a photo and tapping on the Magic Eraser button, the photo app crashes taking you back to your home screen. On Reddit , a user named James Fortier wrote, "I think it's a very recent bug. I have the exact same issue now and I tried everything possible. No luck." The problem might have been caused by a recent update to the Photos app.











When it comes to bugs, misery loves company and there is plenty of company about this issue on Reddit. A subscriber to the app named Dragoncuali says, "Good to see I'm not the only one having this issue."





Not much can be done with this problem. If you're having the same problem, the only thing we can all do is wait for an update from Mountain View. Rebooting the phone, clearing the app's cache are all good ideas and often will work-just not this time.

As soon as we hear from Google, or if the app starts working again, we will let you know. For those upset about this bug, not only can I feel for you, I know exactly how you feel. But Google is usually good when it comes to getting a software bug fixed, so stay tuned.

