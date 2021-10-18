First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents





The variant in question is the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6. The box comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a Quick Switch Adapter for data transfer. It also appears that Google has included a paper-like screen protector









The leaked images are in line with rumors that say the standard model has a 6.4-inches display. The phone features a dual-camera system with supposedly a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. It apparently packs a 4,614mAh battery.





We have also seen a Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video , but that was apparently a PVT unit. Nonetheless, it was reportedly pretty close to the final version and provided a good look at the device. The Pro variant seemingly features a bigger 6.7-inches screen and it also has a telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 5,003mAh cell.





According to a new leak, the 128GB Pixel 6 will cost $599 in the US , and the base Pro will retail for $898. That's much lower than initially expected and also a lot more affordable than flagship devices from rival companies.









The Pixel 6 series will be formally introduced tomorrow and will reportedly go on sale towards the end of the month.

