Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android Google

First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents

Anam Hamid
By
0
First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
Any semblance of secrecy surrounding the Pixel 6 has now been completely destroyed by an unboxing video and some images of its box. Thanks to Google's preview, store displays, and ads, we know full well what the phone looks like and the company has also told us that its new flagships will ship without a charger. What the new images and clip reveal are the surviving box contents.

The variant in question is the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6. The box comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a Quick Switch Adapter for data transfer. It also appears that Google has included a paper-like screen protector.


The leaked images are in line with rumors that say the standard model has a 6.4-inches display. The phone features a dual-camera system with supposedly a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. It apparently packs a 4,614mAh battery.

We have also seen a Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video, but that was apparently a PVT unit. Nonetheless, it was reportedly pretty close to the final version and provided a good look at the device. The Pro variant seemingly features a bigger 6.7-inches screen and it also has a telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 5,003mAh cell.

According to a new leak, the 128GB Pixel 6 will cost $599 in the US, and the base Pro will retail for $898. That's much lower than initially expected and also a lot more affordable than flagship devices from rival companies. 

The Pixel 6 Pro might also be incredibly lightweight for a flagship phone. Google has also purportedly committed to impressive software support for its premium phones and has also made the Tensor chip for the devices. In short, it sure seems like they will be amongst the top phones of 2021.

The Pixel 6 series will be formally introduced tomorrow and will reportedly go on sale towards the end of the month. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (65 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart $482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
by Spigen,  0
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
by Mariyan Slavov,  31
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless