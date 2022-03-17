Who's a good boy! Fido leaks date when Pixel 6 series will receive delayed March updates

Some of you Google Pixel 6 series owners have been doing the same thing several times a day over the last week. Hoping that the delayed March Feature Drop had finally arrived for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, you've gone to Settings > System > System Update and tapped the Check for update button hoping that the new features would soon make their way onto your phone. But so far you've struck out every time you have tried this.







But we have some news for Pixel 6 series owners (like yours truly); according to Canadian wireless provider Fido (via DroidLife ), the firm's OS Upgrade Schedule shows that the March update will hit the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this coming Monday, March 21st, which by our count is only a few days away.

Fido fetches information about when the Pixel 6 line will receive the March Feature Drop













The update will give the Pixel 6 series the March Android security patch, and it will also include the March Feature Drop which includes Android 12L, low-light photos for Snapchat, and a nifty battery widget that will show battery information for your Pixel, and Bluetooth connected devices including the Pixel Buds. The widget will show how much battery life is left for the Pixel Buds case and on each individual earbud.





The Feature Drop will also use Live Caption to show a transcription of a current telephone call in real-time. If you're too shy to talk, you can type out a response that Google Assistant will read to the person on the other end of the call. The At A Glance Widget will start showing new information such as the battery levels of Bluetooth-connected devices, reminders to turn off alarms, and more.

With the update, Pixel users can share YouTube videos through the Google Messages app



Another feature on the way is one that Galaxy S22 users got first. Pixel owners will be able to share YouTube videos through the Google Messages app. Sending a YouTube link through the app will allow those involved in a conversation to view a preview of the video and even watch the entire clip without having to leave the comfort, protection, and warmth of the Messages app.





The update, which some Pixel users have been beta testing as part of the June Feature Drop beta, reportedly contains all of the patches needed to improve the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Based on comments from some of the beta testers, the March update will improve the beleaguered models' laggy under-display fingerprint sensor, end the random loss of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and extend the battery life of both phones.









Delayed updates seem to be par for the course when it comes to the latest Pixel models. Both the December and January updates, which included the December feature drop, had been delayed and finally was released in the middle of January. We can only guess that this has something to do with the Tensor chipset, Google's first chipset that was designed in-house.







Considering that one of the main reasons that consumers buy a Pixel is to get first crack at an Android update, some Pixel users are going to be upset if these delays continue each month, especially for the Quarterly Feature drop. Every three months the feature drop releases new features to Pixel handsets that make them feel more useful.

Considering that one of the main reasons that consumers buy a Pixel is to get first crack at an Android update, some Pixel users are going to be upset if these delays continue each month, especially for the Quarterly Feature drop. Every three months the feature drop releases new features to Pixel handsets that make them feel more useful.





One of the features that has been eagerly awaited is a battery widget that will allow a Pixel user at a glance to check out the battery life remaining on his phone and any Bluetooth devices including the Pixel Buds.

