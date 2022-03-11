June Feature Drop beta hints at better times ahead for Pixel 6 series users

What if we told you that there is an update available right now that will fix the problems you might still be having with your Pixel 6 series handset. Suppose that this update improves the fingerprint scanner, extends the life of the battery, ends the constant disconnections to your Wi-Fi signal, improves wireless charging, and fixes Bluetooth connectivity. But there is a catch.

If we told you that the things that ail your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro can be cured with an update would you do it if it means that you will have to wipe your device at some point? Let's expand on this. Google recently started offering Pixel users the chance to beta test the June Feature Drop. According to some Pixel 6 series users who have installed the first June Feature Drop beta (known as QPR3 Beta 1), it includes the huge number of bug fixes in the March update that Pixel 6 series users are waiting for.





As tempting as it sounds to join the Feature Drop beta program right now and turn your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro into the device you know it can be, leaving the beta program is probably going to necessitate a factory reset (unless Google makes a change to the Android Beta Program). In the past, Google allowed those in the beta program to opt-out and return to the stable path without a factory reset but only for a short time after the current beta release became the stable release.





Now keep in mind that the delayed March Feature Drop and March update should arrive sometime this month so joining the Feature Drop beta program should be considered by the average Pixel 6 user only as an act of desperation. As for leaving the beta program, Google notes, "You can opt out of the program at any time to return to the stable public version of Android. When you opt-out of the program, all user data on the device will be wiped."





If the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is your daily driver, you surely want to be able to trust that the features you use most often are up and working when you need them to be. Regardless, if you feel compelled to join the Android Beta Program with your new Pixel, tap on this link and then tap on the small banner that says "View your eligible devices." Opt-in and within 24 hours you will receive an OTA update with the latest beta build.

To leave the beta program, you'll do the same thing except for this time, the button under the picture of your device will say Opt-out. Tap on that and within 24 hours you will receive an OTA update that puts you back on the stable path although you will find your data wiped.





And seemingly lost in the current delays of the March update and the March Feature Drop is the version of Android 12L for the Pixel 6 line. Considered to be part of the March Pixel Feature Drop, those with the latest Pixel models have been unable to install the stable version on their handsets. Android 12L is designed for larger-screened Android devices.

And let's close with a warning. We do need to remind you of something that Android Police was the first to point out. If you are running Android 13 Developer Preview 1 and you are asked to download QPR3 Beta 1 (the preview of June's Feature Drop) do not do it. Do not act on any urges you might have (think of baseball).





That's because your Pixel will go crazy if you are rolling back the software build by running the Android 13 Developer Preview while installing an Android 12 Beta. As a result, you might get stuck in a bootloop and it will need to be wiped for it to work normally again.

