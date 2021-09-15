The Pixel 6 Pro’s front pops up on the Google Store landing page

The Pixel 6 Pro’s front pops up on the Google Store landing page0
Yes, we did already catch a glimpse of the Pixel 6 front in the “For All You Are” ad Google released on September 9. However, the still images we can get from that ad cannot compare in quality to a high-resolution one, which allows for a thorough inspection.
If we take a look at the screen itself, we see a bit of the new Material You design in action. There is also a clock widget on the left side of the display that looks different from the one we saw in the recently released Android 12 Beta 5.
Alongside the new image displaying the front of Google’s upcoming Pixel phone, we can also find a text that reads: Pixel 6 phones. What if different could be better?
The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be released sometime later this fall. The regular model is rumored to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The Pro model, on the other hand, could be getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3120.
With its new refreshing design, it is shaping up to be one of the most iconic smartphones this year, if not even for the past few years.
