The Pixel 6 Pro’s front pops up on the Google Store landing page

If we take a look at the screen itself, we see a bit of the new Material You design in action. There is also a clock widget on the left side of the display that looks different from the one we saw in the recently released Android 12 Beta 5.



Alongside the new image displaying the front of Google’s upcoming



It seems as if the search giant is telling people outside its own user base ‘Come on over, you might like it here more than you think!’ A very classy way for the company to try and gain new customers.



The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be released sometime later this fall. The regular model is rumored to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The Pro model, on the other hand, could be getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3120.



On the same day as Apple ’s ‘California Streaming’ event, Google has put up an image of a silver Pixel 6 Pro , showcasing its front and screen, albeit with the bottom part cut out.Yes, we did already catch a glimpse of the Pixel 6 front in the “ For All You Are ” ad Google released on September 9. However, the still images we can get from that ad cannot compare in quality to a high-resolution one, which allows for a thorough inspection.One piece of information that this high-quality image shows us is the speaker/earpiece grill. It is so thin and inconspicuous that you barely notice it even in this image. What we can gather from this is that the new Pixels will ditch the under-display speaker.