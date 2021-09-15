Notification Center

The Pixel 6 Pro’s front pops up on the Google Store landing page

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Pixel 6 Pro’s front pops up on the Google Store landing page
On the same day as Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event, Google has put up an image of a silver Pixel 6 Pro, showcasing its front and screen, albeit with the bottom part cut out.

Yes, we did already catch a glimpse of the Pixel 6 front in the “For All You Are” ad Google released on September 9. However, the still images we can get from that ad cannot compare in quality to a high-resolution one, which allows for a thorough inspection.

One piece of information that this high-quality image shows us is the speaker/earpiece grill. It is so thin and inconspicuous that you barely notice it even in this image. What we can gather from this is that the new Pixels will ditch the under-display speaker.


If we take a look at the screen itself, we see a bit of the new Material You design in action. There is also a clock widget on the left side of the display that looks different from the one we saw in the recently released Android 12 Beta 5.

Alongside the new image displaying the front of Google’s upcoming Pixel phone, we can also find a text that reads: Pixel 6 phones. What if different could be better?

It seems as if the search giant is telling people outside its own user base ‘Come on over, you might like it here more than you think!’ A very classy way for the company to try and gain new customers.

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be released sometime later this fall. The regular model is rumored to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The Pro model, on the other hand, could be getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3120.

With its new refreshing design, it is shaping up to be one of the most iconic smartphones this year, if not even for the past few years.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (44 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

