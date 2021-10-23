Pixel 6 - Android gets its own iPhone, after a 13-year wait: Time to go Google?

Tensor - Google's answer to Apple's A15 isn't as powerful, but it's more... AI









For example, Starting with the most obvious change - Tensor is Google's answer to Apple's A-series of in-house chips, and we are thrilled to welcome Sundar Pichai and company to the "break-free club". Break free from what? Of course, I'm referring to Qualcomm. If you follow the tech industry, and specifically devices powered by mobile chips, you'd know it's become trendy to start producing your own processors.For example, Huawei has been doing it for a while, while Oppo is expected to join the club soon. Then Samsung 's been making its original Exynos chips pretty much from the very beginning. Of course, the disadvantage for the Korean company is that they don't have the tightest control over Android.









According to Google, Qualcomm's chips couldn't keep up with Google's powerful research and data to allow it to unleash its full potential. Google went as far as to claim 370% (not a typo) better GPU performance than before ( very impressive if it's true.



Only three years of guaranteed software updates for Pixel 6: A missed opportunity?



Then we come to the second most important takeaway from the Pixel 6 announcement, and that's the fact that Google will finally (!) match Apple and provide five years of updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro!



Privacy and security: Is Pixel 6 the most secure phone in the world?







Google's Apple-y attention to privacy is also expressed in a few new software additions to Android 12

The new Security Hub where your phone will be able to assure you that "security is up to date".

The Privacy dashboard that will allow you to control app accessibility and location permissions - reminiscent of App Tracking Transparency on iOS

The camera and mic indicators, which will appear in the top right corner of your phone to tell you when the microphone or camera is being used - that's directly borrowed from iOS.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: The design isn't very Apple , but also... it's kinda Apple



And we come to the more fun part of today's story, and that's some of Google's design decisions for the Pixel 6. The first two things that were very obvious to me were that Google wants the Pixel 6 Pro to be "shinier" and "flashier" than the regular Pixel 6 - presumably, because that's supposed to make it look and feel "more premium".



And finally, when you turn to the front of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, you realize they look rather different from one another. The Pixel 6 reminds me of Sony's boxy Xperia, while the Pixel 6 Pro looks about as common as it gets - it takes after the



So, it seems like Apple is about to set the standard and pro iPhones further apart, and Google's already taken a step in that direction - similar approaches there. I can't say I'm a fan, but it is what it is.



It's settled: "Pixel 6 Pro is the best Pixel ever" and "iPhone 13 Pro is the best iPhone ever"



And finally, onto the most Apple thing Google did during the Pixel 6 event, and that's the lingo the company used while presenting the phones. If you've watched any of the past few iPhone events, you'll know that Tim Cook and company like to act like the iPhone is the only phone in the universe . Well, Google just pulled an Apple .



Throughout the Pixel 6 presentation, I kept hearing:





The examples are too many , but the point is - it was a one-to-one copy of the way Tim Cook talks about the iPhone. Of course, this might not leave a huge impression on the average consumer. Moreover, in the end, just about 250,000 people streamed the Pixel 6 event versus over 750,000 for Apple's Unleashed event that took place a day earlier (1.8M vs 5.8M as of now, if you're curious).



But from the perspective of someone who follows the smartphone industry, Google's lack of desire to find its own voice is puzzling . I'd go as far as to say it appears amateur, since Apple's probably Google's biggest competitor. Yet, somehow this didn't stop Sundar Pichai from giving this presentation a thumbs up? I would've been on board if Google's goal was to ironize Apple, but it certainly didn't look like it.



Ultimately: Pixel 6 is better than Adele's new song



But what matters is that all the features we talked about - from Tensor's tight integration with Google's Android, the more frequent (security) updates, and attention to privacy, all the way to the distinct camera bar, are positive changes for Google's Pixel 6, which bring it a step closer to elusive perfection.



And if this also happens to bring it "a step closer to the iPhone", I frankly... don't care! I think I like it even better than Adele’s new song!