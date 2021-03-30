The processor powering the upcoming Pixel 5a (5G) and Pixel 6 might be already here

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Processors Google

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Mar 30, 2021, 9:41 AM
The Google Pixel 4a was released in August 2020, and it was a big hit in the mid-range segment. What stood out about it was the compact size and weight (143 g / 5.04 oz). It came out with a price tag of $350 - fair for what you were getting: a low mid-range chipset (Snapdragon 730G), a great rear camera (just one), and a passable battery performance.

Then, Google launched the Pixel 4a (5G) and the flagship Pixel 5 less than two months later, and both phones had a good price-performance ratio, adding an ultrawide camera, as well as more horsepower, thanks to the Snapdragon 765G.

All of this made Google’s line-up seem pretty confusing. After all, they used to release one or two flagship phones every year, just like Apple. Therefore, it is difficult to predict what they have in store for us this year.

However, if last year’s release schedule is anything to go by, we should be seeing a new device by Google relatively soon. There’s a leaked render of a supposed Pixel 5a roaming around the internet tech space, thanks to Evan Blass.


Given that the Pixel 4a launched with a different chipset from the rest of Google’s 2020 line-up, we won’t be surprised if the story repeats itself. Qualcomm has plenty of lower mid-range chips to offer.

On the other hand, the processor for the new Pixel 5а (5G) and Pixel 6 has probably arrived. It is called the Snapdragon 780G, and it debuted yesterday with Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite (5G). The price of this device is EUR 369. It is probably going to sell for around $400, if it makes it to North America. It offers great value for the price, which makes us wonder, how would Google justify a $700 Pixel 6, which includes the same processor...

Not that this is a bad processor. In fact, quite the opposite - it is the first 5nm and 5G chip for mid-range devices. For comparison, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 found in all major 2021 Android flagships carries the same architecture, as does Apple’s iPhone 12 line-up.

The chip is expected to perform about 50-60% better than the SD 765G from last year, according to Qualcomm, and early benchmarks. Furthermore, the SD 780G is great news for computational photography - Google’s superpower. It comes with the Spectra 570 image signal processor, which aids features like the infamous Night Mode, HDR, and image-stacking:

The Qualcomm Spectra 570 includes a triple ISP, so you can take three 25 MP photos at once from each lens – ultra wide, wide, and zoom. Or capture brilliant photos in near darkness enabled by new low light architecture. Plus, capture over a billion shades of jaw-dropping color with HDR10+.
Qualcomm

You can read more about the processor here

It would make a lot of sense, if Google chooses it for the Pixel 5a 5G, since this phone is expected to cost not more than $500. Then again, if the processor makes it to the Pixel 6 (which is highly likely), Google will need to step up their game.

By the time the Pixel 6 is out, phones like Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 might even go down in price. Not to mention, Samsung’s rumоred Galaxy FE 2021, which might even undercut the Pixel 6 in price, despite bringing a more powerful chipset, flagship features, and a set of three great cameras, just like its predecessor.

Therefore, we would love to see Google stretch the Pixel 6’s capabilities to the maximum. We’d love to see the telephoto camera come back. This way Google’s phone will be much more competitive in the camera department. Other premium features like water-resistance and wireless charging are expected, but we aren’t sure they’ll be enough to pursue people to buy the 6 over another phone.

We don’t have any release dates for the new phones yet, but things are looking up, as T-Mobile’s CEO, Mike Sievert, hinted at “a broad range of premium Pixel devices”, when talking about the carrier’s new long-term partnership with Google. Although… we are not sure how to interpret his words.

First of all, is Google bringing back the Pixel XL (since the range will be getting “broader”, and how “premium” are the phones going to be? Perhaps, they’ve decided to take a step “back” (referring to the Pixel 4’s flagship chip) and use the flagship SD 888 for the new Pixel 6. There’s plenty of time until we find out.

Stay tuned for any new information around Google’s new phones!

