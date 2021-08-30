Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues

Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues2
Apparently, Google's latest 5G-ready mid-ranger can only handle a few minutes of 4K 60fps video shooting. According to Android Police, after about five minutes of video recording, the Pixel 5a displays the following warning: "Device is too hot. Close Camera until device cools off." One user got that warning within two minutes.
Some users have allegedly also experienced thermal problems while capturing pictures, playing games, and browsing apps like Reddit.
This was also a problem with the Pixel 5 and since the 5a has a lot in common with that phone, this could be a design flaw. In that case, a software update won't be able to mitigate the issue.
It's equally probable that this is a bug, as Android Central and HotHardware note that their units were not uncomfortably hot when the notification appeared.
Aaaaand yep, I'm seeing a weird touch thing near the bottom of the screen on my #Pixel5a unit, too.... https://t.co/Osi4vrRmN2pic.twitter.com/mvMiQs603u— Ara Wagoner (@AraWagco) August 24, 2021