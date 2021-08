Pixel 5a overheating while shooting 4K 30 and 60FPS video

To add some more context to this, the tweet also reads that the Pixel 5a was in a 70°F room with the A/C turned on, so it’s not like it was getting a sunbath or anything. Okay, 4K 60FPS could admittedly be a somewhat intensive task for a mid-ranger.



Google did try to put out the fire by reaching out to these recent tweets by jumping in the threads to offer help through DM, although there hasn’t been any feedback if there is or will be a fix. For now, a solution is still hanging in the air. To add some more context to this, the tweet also reads that the Pixel 5a was in a 70°F room with the A/C turned on, so it’s not like it was getting a sunbath or anything. Okay, 4K 60FPS could admittedly be a somewhat intensive task for a mid-ranger.Unfortunately, another user on Twitter —— said the issue concerningly persists in 4K 30FPS as well, albeit heating up a little slower. He goes on to add that the "new" Pixel itself is great, but it’s a bummer there is such a significant issue with it, which I tend to agree with.Some have also claimed that the predecessor — the Pixel 5 — also exhibits similar issues, but from the looks of it, it’s more difficult to push the phone to that state.Google did try to put out the fire by reaching out to these recent tweets by jumping in the threads to offer help through DM, although there hasn’t been any feedback if there is or will be a fix. For now, a solution is still hanging in the air.

The Pixel 5a from Google is one of the most incremental upgrades a phone model has ever received, but it still is a great mid-range device if you’re on the lookout for one. One of the Pixel 5a’s best features is its dual-camera setup — а 16 MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of ƒ/2.2 and the main 12.2MP snapper with an aperture of ƒ/1.7.The latter is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at 30 and 60 FPS. However, judging by the recent user reports on Twitter about the Pixel 5a overheating in these modes, it seems it can’t quite handle them.One such report comes from tech reviewer, who claims that Google’s newest mid-ranger took just a few minutes to start overheating while shooting video at 4K 60FPS. A pop-up message then appears, saying: ‘Device is too hot. Close Camera until device cools off.’