Pixel 5a overheating while shooting 4K 30 and 60FPS video

Pixel 5a overheating while shooting 4K 30 and 60FPS video0
One such report comes from tech reviewer TechOdyssey, who claims that Google’s newest mid-ranger took just a few minutes to start overheating while shooting video at 4K 60FPS. A pop-up message then appears, saying: ‘Device is too hot. Close Camera until device cools off.’
To add some more context to this, the tweet also reads that the Pixel 5a was in a 70°F room with the A/C turned on, so it’s not like it was getting a sunbath or anything. Okay, 4K 60FPS could admittedly be a somewhat intensive task for a mid-ranger.
Some have also claimed that the predecessor — the Pixel 5 — also exhibits similar issues, but from the looks of it, it’s more difficult to push the phone to that state.
Google did try to put out the fire by reaching out to these recent tweets by jumping in the threads to offer help through DM, although there hasn’t been any feedback if there is or will be a fix. For now, a solution is still hanging in the air.