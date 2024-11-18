Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Pixel 5a users receive a special update this month after losing Android support in August

The Pixel 5a is getting its life extended by three months as Google is adding an additional final update. Released in August 2021, the mid-ranger was promised three years of system updates which ended this past August. But in a surprise move, Google will release software update AP2A.240805.005.S4 which will fix some issues that need to be corrected before the phone forever loses Google support.

The update will be labeled as the the November 2024 security patch even though the security level remains at August 2024 even after the update. That alone is confusing. But to show how minor this update is, the AP2A.240805.005.S4 version number has a small ".S4" addition to the previous update from August. The update will fix problems with adaptive brightness, Bluetooth routing, and the media player.

While the update still adds some fixes to problems that might have bothered Pixel 5a users until they upgraded to a new model, we should point out that Google has added an extra update to other Pixel phones before and there has been speculation that the Pixel 6 series, due to have its Google support end last month, will receive a full year of additional Android updates although that is beginning to look less likely.

When the Pixel 6 series was released in October 2021, the phones were given three years of system updates compared to the seven years that the Pixel 9 line receives. It should also be pointed out that the Pixel 5a is not included in the November 2024 changelog. However, knowing that the device is receiving the update, it will fix an issue with the Bluetooth range under certain conditions. That could be nice to get fixed before Google support is gone for the Pixel 5a forever.

Another fix is taking place for an issue observing camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions. The updates will be found when you go to Settings > System > Software updates

We branded the Pixel 5a as a great budget phone giving it a rating of 8.9 out of 10 after its release in August 2021. Keep in mind that the Pixel 5a is the last mid-range Pixel model  to be released without the now iconic camera bar on the back of the device.
