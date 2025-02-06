Pixel 4a battery fiasco: Google apparently cut your battery in half and messed with more, but why?

Hector Martin, a developer at Asahi Linux, discovered that the aforementioned update lowered the maximum charge voltage of the battery (the findings were published in a post that was since deleted). The folks at Android Authority also did some digging and were able to find out that the maximum voltage was moved from 4.45V to 3.95V.



Google changed other things as well

Google also included a notification for the replacement program and a tip in settings. On top of it all, while charging, the battery icon is replaced by an exclamation mark.





Is this Google simply killing the Pixel 4a, or is it something else?