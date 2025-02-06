Pixel 4a battery fiasco: Google apparently cut your battery in half and messed with more, but why?
The folks at Android Authority have dug into the Pixel 4a battery update and have apparently found what Google probably did.
If you're a Pixel fan, you've probably heard about the Pixel 4a battery fiasco that happened last month. In short, Google, all of a sudden, released an update that practically killed the 2020 Pixel 4a's battery. The move sparked huge controversy, hinting at planned obsolescence for a phone that performed perfectly fine before the dreaded update.
Now, it turns out the update may have cut the usable charge of the phone's battery by over 40%, and also nuked some features in the meantime.
At first, it seems like a 0.5V drop isn't that huge of a deal, right? Well, in fact, this apparently means the usable charge of the battery of the Pixel 4a has been cut by 44%! This is due to voltages.
It turns out that the new 3.95V voltage corresponds to 56% of the full charge of the phone before the update. This pretty much means Google is now letting you charge your battery only to 56%.
But that's not all if you can even believe it. The update also reduced the charging speed. Li-ion batteries are usually charged at a current defined by a "C" value: for example, 1C charging on a 5,000mAh battery would mean 5,000mA of current flow into the battery.
Google's original charging for the Pixel 4a allowed up to 1C of current, which would be 3,080mA. However, the value is now reportedly halved to 1,540mA, which means that there is some charging speed decrease (0.5C, right?)
Two other major functional changes were also introduced. The battery charge ETA is now disabled, so you won't be able to see an estimate of when your battery will be charged. It seems that the AI model that was behind this estimate was never updated for the new reduced capacity.
You are also unable to set the Pixel 4a to show battery percentage in the status bar from settings. However, if you were previously using the feature, it will still be on - but it won't show appropriate info, as it wasn't updated properly with the new capacity.
We may never know exactly what happened. However, the EMR status of the update indicates that Google rushed to get it out, and this suggests that maybe there was a reason. No matter how outrageous it may feel, it's likely that it wasn't just Google wanting you to move on from your Pixel 4a, but maybe there was a safety issue that got addressed.
The company removed all previous builds of the Pixel 4a firmware as well, so this suggests that maybe something was indeed wrong, although it's not clear what it could've been (hopefully not a Galaxy Note 7 type of thing!)
Google has offered replacements to affected users with some not-so-ideal conditions, and many people are left outraged by the entire fiasco. Unfortunately, though, it seems for many Pixel 4a fans, it's time for an upgrade.
Hector Martin, a developer at Asahi Linux, discovered that the aforementioned update lowered the maximum charge voltage of the battery (the findings were published in a post that was since deleted). The folks at Android Authority also did some digging and were able to find out that the maximum voltage was moved from 4.45V to 3.95V.
Google Pixel 4a battery curve. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Google changed other things as well
Google also included a notification for the replacement program and a tip in settings. On top of it all, while charging, the battery icon is replaced by an exclamation mark.
Battery replacement notification. | Image Credit - Android Authority
But there's more! Reportedly, the update wasn't just a surprise update, it was marked with an Emergency Maintenance Release (EMR) status. This type of build doesn't have to get all the usual certification steps as other updates and also was built without automation - on a developer's computer. An AA source said that the bug tracker entry for the update didn't have details in it, just an ominous title "sunfish (which is the codename for the Pixel 4a) sunset EMR".
Is this Google simply killing the Pixel 4a, or is it something else?
