Pixel 4a users itching to sue Google for making the phone unusable

Though Google had already told users that their phones would last a shorter time between charges, most users were not expecting the update to kill the battery life. According to affected users, their Pixel 4a units are nearly unusable after the update, whereas before they would last a day.



Some have also accused Google of being misleading, as the company had said that the update would improve the stability of the Pixel 4a's battery's performance.



A couple of



Google had foreseen this reaction and offered to either replace the battery for free or give a $100 credit toward a new Pixel phone. However, as some Pixel 4a users have learned, the solution is not so straightforward.



A couple of workarounds have been recommended to stop what is now being referred to as the forced battery update. Some users are trying to block their phones from downloading the update. Others have recommended downgrading to Android 12 to reverse the changes. Google had foreseen this reaction and offered to either replace the battery for free or give a $100 credit toward a new Pixel phone. However, as some Pixel 4a users have learned, the solution is not so straightforward. For starters, if you go to get your battery replaced and Google discovers your phone needs other repairs as well, you will be required to get everything fixed. And since Google has only promised a free battery, you will have to pay for everything else





not all stores have the Pixel 4a's battery in stock. The situation is even worse for customers from countries with no official Google presence.





Users are understandably furious. The Pixel 4a is one of



Google's best phones to date and it was holding up fine for many owners five years after its release until the latest update wrecked everything. On top of that, Google is refusing to replace batteries until users agree to pay it to address other issues as well. And while the $100 credit might sound generous, the offer doesn't seem so tempting when you consider the fact that you'll still have to pony up at least $399 to upgrade to a new Google phone.

Earlier this month, Google announced a surprise update for the Pixel 4a . The company informed users that the update would address battery performance stability and also warned that it might shorten battery life. Impacted users are furious , complaining their battery life was hit harder than they anticipated.