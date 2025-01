Unbelievable! Google denies Pixel 4a users the chance to escape disastrous update

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Pixel 4a story so far

Unfortunately, the blows to Pixel fans seem to continue. Now, a Reddit user noticed that Google has removed all of the firmware images for the Pixel 4a. And that here is very strange.Google previously kept almost three years' worth of firmware updates for the Pixel 4a, including its out-of-the-box Android 10 update or its end-of-life Android 13 update. This practice is standard for Google, and as noted by the Reddit user, you are even able to get some ancient Android 2 images for some Nexus phones...But nothing other than the dreaded 'battery killer' update for the Pixel 4a is available at this moment. Right now, you can only get the January 2025 surprise battery update (TQ3A.230805.001.S2).Google removing old firmware for the Pixel 4a is suspicious. For such a drastic measure to make sense, there should be something deeply problematic with the update in question, like a hardbrick bug. What could have been the big issue with the firmware (all of it) of the Pixel 4a to warrant such a dramatic move? We may never know, as Google has not announced any reason for it.Users who haven't gotten the terrible Pixel 4a update are trying to avoid it, blocking network requests or looking to downgrade to the previous end-of-life update. However, these users won't have this option anymore now that the firmware has been removed.Unfortunately, Pixel 4a users might be tempted to download from rehosted links - which is a very bad idea, as this firmware may be tampered with, and doing that is generally discouraged. So, Google has now abandoned Pixel 4a users in an impossible-to-fix situation.The Pixel 4a is a mid-range phone that was released in 2020, and according to many users, it was functional and reliable until the dreaded update. The phone still powers on after the update, but its battery doesn't last nearly as long as would be needed for reliability - for some, it lasts (barely!) half an hour of screen-on time, which is outrageous.Sadly, this scenario seems to me like planned obsolescence, something like the batterygate on iPhones, that Apple is now bitterly paying for . If that's true, it would be a poorly executed, quite obvious move... leaving Pixel fans frustrated and ready to abandon their beloved brand for good (and planning a lawsuit in the meantime).