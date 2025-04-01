Members-only articles read this month:/
I was mad, now I'm glad: why the Pixel 10 Pro Fold being a Pixel 9 Pro Fold clone is not an issue
Foldables are my secret infatuation and it's no secret that I'm going to get one at a point in the near future. Is it going to be Pixel? The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, maybe?
Probably not, but I think the next book style foldable (the current one is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) from Google is going to be well-received.
It's the thing that makes me and billions of people around the world kind of happy – money. Liras, pesos, dollars, rupees, rubles: you name it.
This Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly going to be sold for less than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which – if true (and that's a big if) – is great news, folks.
Back in 2019, Google released the immortal Pixel 3a (if you're a fan of excellent mid-rangers, you should definitely check the brand-new Pixel 9a and see how much more advanced it is) for $399.
Next came the Pixel 4a (the second "a"-series phone in the Pixel family) for… $349. That's right, the Big G lowered the price for the new model.
Then, Google went forward in reverse, shifting dramatically its pricing strategy.
The Pixel 7 (in its baseline RAM and storage option) arrived at $599, the Pixel 8 made our eyebrows raise at $699 and the current "vanilla" flagship, the Pixel 9, starts at $799. Will the Pixel 10 start at $900? I'd be extremely surprised if that isn't the case come August 2025. I remember that somebody said how inflation was a transitory thing, but I guess that was a misplaced April's Fools joke.
So, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is apparently going to be cheaper than its predecessor. Sounds great, right? But do take these leaks with a pinch of salt, though.
Nothing per se, based on current rumors and leaks, but there's a thing or two that you'd might wish for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Well, we're in for a nasty surprise and a let-down of epic proportions.
On the first issue: it's expected that the whole Pixel 10 family will be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset. The Pixel 9, for reference, arrived with Tensor G4 on board.
Tensor G5 will be the first chip that's not made in collaboration with Samsung, but instead, it will be designed by Google and built by TSMC, which is the largest chip foundry and a close partner of Apple's.
On paper, that sounds great, but we've reported how the Tensor G5 won't go toe to toe with Qualcomm's top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers many Android flagships in 2025.
The G5 model will be almost the same as the G4 (with a few tweaks and boosts here and there), Rumorsville is whispering right now. And if that holds true, it's all but certain the Pixel 10 family – including the Pro Fold model – won't come on top of any hardcore benchmark testings.
For those who are not familiar, benchmark scores evaluate a smartphone's performance by analyzing its processor, graphics capabilities, and overall speed through specialized testing tools. Higher scores typically indicate faster processing, improved gaming performance, and more efficient multitasking.
Maybe now is the time to tell you that, based on preliminary renders and leaks, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is going to be a Pixel 9 Pro Fold clone. Based on what's the hottest info right now, the upcoming device is going to be exactly the same in terms of displays and dimensions as its predecessor.
The 6.3-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays are expected here as well, while the phone could be 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when unfolded.
The good news is that if you happen to have a cool Pixel 9 Pro Fold case lying around – I know many of you do, even if you won't admit it – you'll be able to use it on the new model (if no buttons are rearranged).
Now, this is the opposite of innovation, I know – at the end of the day, Google just proves the more sarcastic and bitter among us who say that not only have smartphones plateaued, but that companies are literally mocking us by releasing the same damn phone year after year.
But… if the price rumor is true – that's to say, if the Pixel 10 Pro Fold really arrives at a lower price than that of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – the context suddenly changes.
My biggest feud with foldables right now is the price – I know, it's an amazing novel technology, and you get three screens, instead of one, but still – the high cost is a major drawback.
That's why I was mad at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but now I'm glad that it'll be mostly the same.
Google likes to push prices
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Google is all over the place when it comes to price consistency.
What's wrong with the next foldable Pixel
Of course, actual user experience is influenced by software optimization, meaning a device with a slightly lower score can still deliver smooth and responsive performance in everyday use.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Ah, yes, we've discussed the interiors of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (at least those that have leaked so far), now, it's time to move to the phone's exteriors.
I'm willing to cut Google some slack… So long as they cut the price by more than a measly $20-30 per unit.
