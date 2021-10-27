Pikmin Bloom is the next AR game from the creators of Pokemon GO









While your Pikmin army’s following you, flowers will bloom under their tiny feet, and other magical things will happen. The more Pikmin you collect, the greater the effect. Niantic thinks that this game will offer more fun and relaxing experience during mundane daily walks.



Pikmin Bloom is now rolling out and is actually live for Android and iOS users in Singapore and Australia, and it will be arriving in more countries and regions "shortly."





