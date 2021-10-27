Pikmin Bloom is the next AR game from the creators of Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is a world sensation and the popular AR game is still going strong
, despite the pandemic. The studio behind the game - Niantic, has some bold plans for the future of AR. The company wants to 3D-map the whole world,
while at the same time launching a slew of Pokemon GO spin-offs
, and now - a brand-new AR game, called Pikmin Bloom.
In Pikmin Bloom, you don’t fight other players or catch virtual creatures, the game is much more relaxed than that. Instead, you kinda pick small seedlings along your way through the AR world and then grow them into a small flower-like army that follows you around.
While your Pikmin army’s following you, flowers will bloom under their tiny feet, and other magical things will happen. The more Pikmin you collect, the greater the effect. Niantic thinks that this game will offer more fun and relaxing experience during mundane daily walks.
Pikmin Bloom is now rolling out and is actually live for Android and iOS users in Singapore and Australia, and it will be arriving in more countries and regions "shortly."
