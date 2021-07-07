Pokemon Go still going strong, scores $5 billion in lifetime revenue

Pokemon GO still going strong, scores $5 billion in lifetime revenue0
Read more:
Pac-Man Geo aims to take on Pokemon Go
According to a recent report by SensorTower, the AR title from Niantic has surpassed $5 billion from player spending since its launch back in 2016. The game remains vastly popular in the US, catching $1.9 billion, or 36.6 percent of its lifetime revenue in the country.
People spending money on Pokemon GO seem to be almost equally distributed between Android and iOS, 52.8% and 47.2% respectively. The report also shows that the game generated $642 million in the first half of 2021, a 34% increase from the same period last year.
Pokemon GO has been downloaded 632 million times to date, and there are no signs that the Pokemon craze will subside anytime soon. What do you think? Do you still play Pokemon GO?
People spending money on Pokemon GO seem to be almost equally distributed between Android and iOS, 52.8% and 47.2% respectively. The report also shows that the game generated $642 million in the first half of 2021, a 34% increase from the same period last year.