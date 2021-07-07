$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone



iOS Android Games

Pokemon GO still going strong, scores $5 billion in lifetime revenue

Mariyan Slavov
By

Pokemon Go still going strong, scores $5 billion in lifetime revenue
Well, what do you know? Even though we spent the past two years mostly locked up and homebound (pandemic and stuff), the AR game sensation Pokemon GO not only survived but managed to cross the $5 billion mark in lifetime revenue.

According to a recent report by SensorTower, the AR title from Niantic has surpassed $5 billion from player spending since its launch back in 2016. The game remains vastly popular in the US, catching $1.9 billion, or 36.6 percent of its lifetime revenue in the country.

People spending money on Pokemon GO seem to be almost equally distributed between Android and iOS, 52.8% and 47.2% respectively. The report also shows that the game generated $642 million in the first half of 2021, a 34% increase from the same period last year.

Pokemon GO has been downloaded 632 million times to date, and there are no signs that the Pokemon craze will subside anytime soon. What do you think? Do you still play Pokemon GO?

