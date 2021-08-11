Pokemon GO creator wants to 3D-map the whole world

Pokemon GO creator wants to 3D-map the whole world0
The company officially announced the acquisition of the iOS 3D scanning app Scaniverse. This is not the first time Niantic buys out a promising small company. Last year, Niantic acquired 3D mapping startup 6D.ai in a bid to create a planet-scale augmented reality.
Niantic’s ultimate goal behind these acquisitions is to create a virtual 3D map of the world. Well, actually - the company talks about making multi-OS scanning easier and more accessible but realistically if billions of people all over the world start scanning the good old reality around them with their phones while they’re playing Pokemon GO, Niantic might end up with pretty much the whole thing.
It’s not a half-bad idea, to be honest. Leveraging the power of billions of devices to create an augmented reality that can help people in their daily lives, is an admirable goal. And clever too! If you want something done, make a game out of it, right? Scaniverse will remain on the AppStore for the time being, so you can check it out before it becomes another tool in Niantic's grand scheme.