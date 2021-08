Pokemon GO creator wants to 3D-map the whole world

Also Read:

“Imagine everyone simultaneously experiencing Pokémon habitats in the real world, or digital characters taking us on a walking tour of hidden city gems, or friends leaving personal notes in real world locations to find later. This is what large-scale mapping can enable, and we’re excited to continue building its future,”

Niantic’s ultimate goal behind these acquisitions is to create a virtual 3D map of the world. Well, actually - the company talks about making multi-OS scanning easier and more accessible but realistically if billions of people all over the world start scanning the good old reality around them with their phones while they’re playing Pokemon GO, Niantic might end up with pretty much the whole thing.wrote Kjell Bronder, Group Product Manager, AR at Niantic in the official blog post.It’s not a half-bad idea, to be honest. Leveraging the power of billions of devices to create an augmented reality that can help people in their daily lives, is an admirable goal. And clever too! If you want something done, make a game out of it, right? Scaniverse will remain on the AppStore for the time being, so you can check it out before it becomes another tool in Niantic's grand scheme.