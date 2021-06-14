Pokemon GO developer is making a Transformers mobile AR game
The studio announced it has partnered with Hasbro for the development of a real-world mobile game in the Transformers universe. Little is known about the AR (augmented reality) mobile game, but an official page is now available for those who'd like to sign up to receive more information.
More importantly, Niantic confirmed that Transformers: Heavy Metal will be released globally later this year. If this ends up to be “a Transformers game unlike any other,” as Niantic claims, then fans of AR mobile games should definitely check this one out when it launches in Q4 2021.