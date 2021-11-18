Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Samsung

You can now pick up a Samsung order in Best Buy on the same day

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can now pick up a Samsung order in Best Buy on the same day
Samsung is launching a new partnership with Best Buy to create the "Get it Today" program, which allows customers to be able to pick up orders from Samsung faster than ever.

"Get it Today" lets customers anywhere in the United States, who are making a purchase online from the Samsung website, to go into a Best Buy location anywhere and pick up their order there. If you want to get your hands on something as quickly as possible, this is definitely more expedited than waiting a day or two for a Samsung order to arrive on your doorstep, although you still have to go out and pick it up yourself.

While Samsung technically does have a same-day shipping option, it's exclusively limited to Dallas and New York city, as mentioned by The Verge. This means that anywhere else, you'd be waiting at least 24 hours to receive it—which can be hardly convenient for last-minute shoppers like some of us, especially if we're getting a gift for a quickly approaching birthday or anniversary.

If you have to go out to Best Buy anyway, you may ask, why would you bother purchasing from the Samsung website, when you can just buy it from there? After all, it's already in stock on-site. The difference is that Samsung often offers exclusive deals, such as free Galaxy Buds Pro with a particular smartphone, or other great offers which are not available from Best Buy. 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

With a free Chromebook 4 laptop (11.6-inch, 32GB, 4GB RAM)

$330 off (23%)
$1099 99
$1429 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

With free Galaxy Buds Pro, free wireless charger

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

While Best Buy does offer simple discounts from time to time, Samsung does often have more interesting or appealing deals on its website, particularly when it comes to the newer flagships. 

With the Black Friday sales craze coming up fast, more customers may find themselves taking advantage of Samsung "Get it Today" program this weekend, as the South Korean tech giant prepares to launch a whirlwind week of mouth-watering deals that are sure to rival Best Buy's and other retailers'.

You may also want to read:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line
by Alan Friedman,  2
Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line
Hurry and get the OnePlus 8T 5G at its lowest ever price in a special Black Friday bundle
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hurry and get the OnePlus 8T 5G at its lowest ever price in a special Black Friday bundle
Qualcomm's Apple M1-rivalling silicon arriving in 2023
by Anam Hamid,  9
Qualcomm's Apple M1-rivalling silicon arriving in 2023
Apple announces Self Service Repair; consumers can now get parts and tools to fix their own iPhones
by Alan Friedman,  8
Apple announces Self Service Repair; consumers can now get parts and tools to fix their own iPhones
T-Mobile kicks off Black Friday on Friday, November 19th, with deals on Apple and Samsung devices
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile kicks off Black Friday on Friday, November 19th, with deals on Apple and Samsung devices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 could finally appeal to mainstream premium users with flagship cameras
by Anam Hamid,  11
Galaxy Z Fold 4 could finally appeal to mainstream premium users with flagship cameras
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless