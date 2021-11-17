T-Mobile kicks off Black Friday on Friday, November 19th, with deals on Apple and Samsung devices

Do Magenta and Black clash? Not when you're talking about T-Mobile's Black Friday deals which are getting off to an early start this coming Friday, November 19th. The nation's second-largest carrier says that it has deals for everyone including new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers regardless of which postpaid consumer plan they are using.

Apple deals offered by T-Mobile starting this Friday, November 19th









Starting this Friday, T-Mobile subscribers can score the Apple iPhone 13 Pro for free (or up to $1,000 off other models in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups) on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX via 30 monthly bill credits with an eligible trade. Or, if you're on any other postpaid consumer plan offered by T-Mobile, you can get 50% off the iPhone 13 Pro (or up to $500 off other models in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series) via 30 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile's zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) with an eligible trade.





T-Mobile will add a pair of second-generation AirPods for free (a $130 value) via a rebate when they are purchased using the carrier's EIP along with any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Or you can save half off the second-generation AirPods (taking the price down to $65) via a rebate when the true wireless earbuds are bought using T-Mobile's EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on any of the wireless provider's postpaid consumer plans.

Starting Friday, sign up for a Magenta, Magenta MAX, or Sprint MAX plan and you'll receive 12 free months of Apple TV+. After the 12 months are completed, you will be renewed at a rate of $4.99 per month until the subscription is cancelled. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 7 is just $99 and the 44mm Apple Watch Series 7 is $149 thanks to 30 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualified line to use with the LTE version of the timepiece.





Ready for a BOGO? Buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model and get up to $800 off on a second unit (via 30 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a new line on ANY postpaid consumer plan. It should be pointed out that new customers must add a pair of lines).

Samsung's latest foldables are included in T-Mobile's Black Friday deals







You don't have to want an iPhone to take advantage of T-Mobile's Black Friday deals. Again, starting this Friday, November 19th, those on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX can score a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or up to $1,000 off a Z Fold3 5G by adding a new line. Or get up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, or the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G when adding a new line on any postpaid consumer plan. T-Mobile will reimburse you for the Z Flip3 5G using 24 monthly bill credits while it will take 36 monthly bill credits for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G using EIP.





Trade-in an eligible device and you'll receive a free Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or up to $1,000 off a Z Fold3 5G on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX via 24 (Z Flip3 5G) or 36 (Z Fold3 5G) monthly bill credits on EIP. You can also receive a free Samsung Galaxy S21 series handset (up to $800 off) on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or get up to 50% off (up to $400) on any postpaid consumer plan via 24 or 36 monthly bill credits on EIP when trading in an eligible device.





If you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or a Galaxy S21 series phone on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, you'll be entitled to a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (up to $150 off) via rebate if you purchase them using T-Mobile's EIP. Purchase the phones and the earbuds using any of the carrier's postpaid consumer plans and you will pay half off (up to $75) on the Galaxy Buds2.





Tablets are also eligible for Black Friday deals on T-Mobile as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is free via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when you add a qualifying mobile internet line. Pay just $149 via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when you add a qualifying mobile line. And if you sign up for T-Mobile home internet, you can take 50% off of that qualifying mobile line.





Via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP, T-Mobile is also offering free hotspots (Franklin T9 or Alcatel Linkzone 2), free watches (Samsung Galaxy Watch4, SyncUP KIDS Watch or Timex FamilyConnect Watch), and free connected devices (free SyncUP Tracker or SyncUP Drive) when adding a qualifying mobile internet or watch line.





And wait...there's more as they used to say on those late night American infomercials. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, grab a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via virtual prepaid Mastercard after three months when you add a qualifying data tablet plan to your smartphone plan. And you can receive one line of unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data with 5G access for only $25 a month when you switch to T-Mobile and trade in an eligible device.





And there are deals to be had right now. Switch to T-Mobile and the company will pay off what you owe your carrier for you eligible smartphone up to $1,000 via virtual prepaid Mastercard. And you will get a full year of Paramount+ free by subscribing to any postpaid consumer and home internet plan. After 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew for $4.99/month or then-current price until cancelled.







