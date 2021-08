Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The number of subscription-based services has grown alarmingly high for our wallets in the last couple of years. You can now find music, gaming, movies, TV shows, sports and everything in between behind paywalls.When it comes to music, US customers have quite a few services at their disposal, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music , Amazon Music, Tidal, and others. Since the competition is so fierce, there are plenty of deals that these services offer to new customers in an attempt to enroll them on long term. Amazon is no exception to the rule, as the US giant is running Music Unlimited promotions every month. Typically, you’re offers a few months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, and then you start paying for your monthly subscription if you decide it’s worth it.Today’s promotion involves a second subscription-based service, Paramount+ . Starting this week, customers can get a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and Paramount+ for just $1 per month for the first three months.After three months, you’ll have to pay $10 for your Amazon Music Unlimited membership ($8 if you’re a Prime member) and $10 per month for the Paramount+ subscription. However, if you don’t plan on using either of the two service, you can cancel at any time.