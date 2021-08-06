Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Deals Wireless service Amazon Music

Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month
The number of subscription-based services has grown alarmingly high for our wallets in the last couple of years. You can now find music, gaming, movies, TV shows, sports and everything in between behind paywalls.

When it comes to music, US customers have quite a few services at their disposal, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and others. Since the competition is so fierce, there are plenty of deals that these services offer to new customers in an attempt to enroll them on long term.

Amazon is no exception to the rule, as the US giant is running Music Unlimited promotions every month. Typically, you’re offers a few months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, and then you start paying for your monthly subscription if you decide it’s worth it.

Today’s promotion involves a second subscription-based service, Paramount+. Starting this week, customers can get a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and Paramount+ for just $1 per month for the first three months.

After three months, you’ll have to pay $10 for your Amazon Music Unlimited membership ($8 if you’re a Prime member) and $10 per month for the Paramount+ subscription. However, if you don’t plan on using either of the two service, you can cancel at any time.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US
Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec leak confirms high refresh rate, fast charging and more
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec leak confirms high refresh rate, fast charging and more
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
A Huawei Mate X Rollable is in the works
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
A Huawei Mate X Rollable is in the works
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless