Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to music, US customers have quite a few services at their disposal, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and others. Since the competition is so fierce, there are plenty of deals that these services offer to new customers in an attempt to enroll them on long term.
Today’s promotion involves a second subscription-based service, Paramount+. Starting this week, customers can get a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and Paramount+ for just $1 per month for the first three months.
After three months, you’ll have to pay $10 for your Amazon Music Unlimited membership ($8 if you’re a Prime member) and $10 per month for the Paramount+ subscription. However, if you don’t plan on using either of the two service, you can cancel at any time.