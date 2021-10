Palm teases new pair of earbuds for one of the tiniest Android phones

The Palm earbuds

October 26th

Do you remember Palm? Well, if you’re thinking about PDAs or handheld computers you’re half right. The same guys were bought by HP in 2010, then sold to TCL four years later. And after all this financial turmoil, the company finally settled down on a new concept. Thus - the Palm Phone was born.The perfect compact Android device! Only it was far from perfect - the battery life was appalling, the camera was no good, and the tiny screen was a struggle to type on. You can check out our full Palm Phone review for additional information.Despite its drawbacks, the Palm Phone was and still is one of the smallest Android phones on the market, and many people praise it for what it is.Now it looks like Palm is alive, even though the company was dead silent for the past two years. Fast forward to this week, and the new teasers that the company has been dishing out on Twitter The images that Palm is posting on Twitter are just blurred photos of what appears to be a bunch of earbuds reads the last post of the company.The official announcement will be happening onand judging by the images, we’re indeed talking about a pair of AirPod-like wireless earbuds. You can clearly see the contour of the earbuds, with the ear tips and the elongated stems.There’s not much information about these new Palm earbuds - but we can make some educated guesses. These are probably ANC truly wireless earbuds if Palm wants to stay coherent with its core concept of disconnecting from unneeded distraction.