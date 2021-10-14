Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Accessories Audio

Palm teases new pair of earbuds for one of the tiniest Android phones

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Palm teases new pair of earbuds for one of the tiniest Android phones
Do you remember Palm? Well, if you’re thinking about PDAs or handheld computers you’re half right. The same guys were bought by HP in 2010, then sold to TCL four years later. And after all this financial turmoil, the company finally settled down on a new concept. Thus - the Palm Phone was born.

The perfect compact Android device! Only it was far from perfect - the battery life was appalling, the camera was no good, and the tiny screen was a struggle to type on. You can check out our full Palm Phone review for additional information.

Despite its drawbacks, the Palm Phone was and still is one of the smallest Android phones on the market, and many people praise it for what it is.

Now it looks like Palm is alive, even though the company was dead silent for the past two years. Fast forward to this week, and the new teasers that the company has been dishing out on Twitter.

The Palm earbuds


The images that Palm is posting on Twitter are just blurred photos of what appears to be a bunch of earbuds. “Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you,” reads the last post of the company.

The official announcement will be happening on October 26th and judging by the images, we’re indeed talking about a pair of AirPod-like wireless earbuds. You can clearly see the contour of the earbuds, with the ear tips and the elongated stems.

There’s not much information about these new Palm earbuds - but we can make some educated guesses. These are probably ANC truly wireless earbuds if Palm wants to stay coherent with its core concept of disconnecting from unneeded distraction.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Palm Phone specs
Palm Phone specs
Review
6.0
User reviews
8.7
$247 Amazon $160 eBay $329 Newegg
  • Display 3.3 inches 1280 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 800 mAh
  • OS Android 8.1 Oreo

Latest News

iPadOS 16 concept: Apple, here's how iPad multitasking should be
by Rado Minkov,  0
iPadOS 16 concept: Apple, here's how iPad multitasking should be
You won't believe where Twitter is planning to put ads next!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
You won't believe where Twitter is planning to put ads next!
Verizon's hot new Motorola Edge 5G UW can already be had for free (no trade-in needed)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon's hot new Motorola Edge 5G UW can already be had for free (no trade-in needed)
-100%
Anker Soundcore Frames feature surround sound and swappable frames
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Anker Soundcore Frames feature surround sound and swappable frames
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
by Iskra Petrova,  1
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
Will the Google Pixel Fold usher in a folding phone renaissance?
by Rado Minkov,  3
Will the Google Pixel Fold usher in a folding phone renaissance?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless