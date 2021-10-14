Palm teases new pair of earbuds for one of the tiniest Android phones

Palm teases new pair of earbuds for one of the tiniest Android phones0
The perfect compact Android device! Only it was far from perfect - the battery life was appalling, the camera was no good, and the tiny screen was a struggle to type on. You can check out our full Palm Phone review for additional information.
Now it looks like Palm is alive, even though the company was dead silent for the past two years. Fast forward to this week, and the new teasers that the company has been dishing out on Twitter.
The Palm earbuds
The images that Palm is posting on Twitter are just blurred photos of what appears to be a bunch of earbuds. “Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you,” reads the last post of the company.
The official announcement will be happening on October 26th and judging by the images, we’re indeed talking about a pair of AirPod-like wireless earbuds. You can clearly see the contour of the earbuds, with the ear tips and the elongated stems.