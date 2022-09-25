Coming of age supernatural thriller Oxenfree is now free for Netflix subscribers
Netflix is building itself an incredible library of mobile games. Unfortunately, if you’re not into mobile gaming, this is probably of little concern to you, which is such a pity considering the latest titles Netflix made available for free to its subscribers.
The latest addition to Netflix’s portfolio of mobile games is the critically acclaimed supernatural-thriller Oxenfree. Although this is the first game ever released by studio Night School Studio, it’s one of the best narrative-driven adventure games on multiple platforms.
As far as the game goes, Oxenfree tells the coming of age story Alex, a rebellious teenager who brings here stepbrother to an overnight party on Edwards Island, an abandoned military island. Things start going sideways when the group of friends open a ghostly rift by mistake.
Now, if you didn’t know Netflix offers mobile games for free to its subscribers, here is where you find and download them. First off, you need a compatible Android or iOS device and an active Netflix subscription.
On Android phones and tablets, from the home screen of the Netflix mobile app, swipe down to find the Netflix Game row. Then, you can tap the Games tap and choose the game you want to download. These games are also available in the Google Play Store. You can either service for the game by name or you can search for “Netflix games.”
If you haven’t played Oxenfree when it came out back in 2016, we can’t recommend this enough. The Netflix Edition of Oxenfree is already available for download for Android and iOS via Netflix, and if you’re a subscriber, then you get it for free. Unlike the “regular” version of the game, the Netflix Edition adds localization support, which is exclusively available in this release on the streaming service.
Currently, the game’s subtitles are available in over 30 languages including: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Spanish (Latam), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.
Finally, if you’re using an iPhone or iPad, you’ll find your Netflix games by opening the app and scrolling down from the home screen to find the Netflix Games row.
