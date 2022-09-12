Netflix teams up with Ubisoft for three mobile games (including Assassin's Creed)
1
During Ubisoft’s annual digital event Ubisoft Forward, the French company announced several Assassin’s Creed games, most of them coming to PC and consoles starting 2023, but also two that are headed to mobile devices.
One of the newly announced Assassin’s Creed games is called Codename Jade and is supposed to be a “AAA RPG action-adventure” mobile game set in ancient China. This one will be available for all Assassin’s Creed fans on both Android and iOS devices.
“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched. This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.
The new Valiant Hearts game is made by the same team that made the original game, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and it’s expected to hit Netflix sometime in January 2023. A second The Mighty Quest game will be coming to Netflix next year too, but this time the game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre, as opposed to the first title that was more akin to the action RPG genre.
One of the newly announced Assassin’s Creed games is called Codename Jade and is supposed to be a “AAA RPG action-adventure” mobile game set in ancient China. This one will be available for all Assassin’s Creed fans on both Android and iOS devices.
The second Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be exclusively available via Netflix, at least at launch, but its name and setting remain a mystery. This is the second major project the two companies are undertaking after Netflix announced a live-action series in the Assassin’s Creed universe two years ago.
“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched. This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.
Two other mobile games have been confirmed to arrive at Netflix next year: Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest. Both titles will be sequels to previous games and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix subscribers around the world with no ads or in-app purchases, just like the games coming to Apple Arcade.
The new Valiant Hearts game is made by the same team that made the original game, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and it’s expected to hit Netflix sometime in January 2023. A second The Mighty Quest game will be coming to Netflix next year too, but this time the game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre, as opposed to the first title that was more akin to the action RPG genre.
Things that are NOT allowed: