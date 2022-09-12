 Netflix teams up with Ubisoft for three mobile games (including Assassin's Creed) - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Netflix teams up with Ubisoft for three mobile games (including Assassin's Creed)

Games
@cosminvasile
1
Netflix teams up with Ubisoft for three mobile games (including Assassin's Creed)
During Ubisoft’s annual digital event Ubisoft Forward, the French company announced several Assassin’s Creed games, most of them coming to PC and consoles starting 2023, but also two that are headed to mobile devices.

One of the newly announced Assassin’s Creed games is called Codename Jade and is supposed to be a “AAA RPG action-adventure” mobile game set in ancient China. This one will be available for all Assassin’s Creed fans on both Android and iOS devices.

The second Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be exclusively available via Netflix, at least at launch, but its name and setting remain a mystery. This is the second major project the two companies are undertaking after Netflix announced a live-action series in the Assassin’s Creed universe two years ago.

We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched. This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.

Two other mobile games have been confirmed to arrive at Netflix next year: Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest. Both titles will be sequels to previous games and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix subscribers around the world with no ads or in-app purchases, just like the games coming to Apple Arcade.

The new Valiant Hearts game is made by the same team that made the original game, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and it’s expected to hit Netflix sometime in January 2023. A second The Mighty Quest game will be coming to Netflix next year too, but this time the game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre, as opposed to the first title that was more akin to the action RPG genre.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently
Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
Won't take a bite out of Apple? These are my favorite iPhone 14 alternatives for those who want an "Android iPhone"
Won't take a bite out of Apple? These are my favorite iPhone 14 alternatives for those who want an "Android iPhone"
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless