 Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby

Android
1
Oukitel's new phone has 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby
If you find yourself reaching for your charger very often, Chinese company Oukitel has announced a phone called the WP19 that will last longer than you can imagine.

Even though some companies now sell smartphones with 6,000mAh and 7,000mAh batteries, most all-rounder phones that boast impressive battery life top out at 5,000mAh and barely offer half a day of continuous use.

Oukitel's WP19 (via Liliputing) comes with a 21,000mAh battery that can last a whole week on a single charge. The company says the phone delivers 122 hours of continuous phone call time, 123 hours of audio playback, 36 hours of video playback, and 2252 hours, or 94 days, of standby time.

A minor downside is that it will take 4 hours to replenish the battery with the supported 27W fast charging tech.

This is a rugged phone meant for outdoor use and is shrouded in a rugged case that's certified IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810G against dust and water.

The WP19 has a 6.78-inches screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the budget MediaTek Helio G95 chip, which is mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 12.

The handset features a triple camera system with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro unit, and a 20MP Sony Night Vision IR module. The selfie snapper is 16MP.

One reason why other manufacturers don't fit such large batteries into their phones is that this would make handsets very bulky. The WP19 unsurprisingly does look very thick, but the manufacturer hasn't revealed its dimensions and also hasn't told how much it weighs.


The phone is up for retail on AliExpress for €694 (~$743), which makes it about as expensive as the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Oukitel’s smartphones usually have limited support for North American networks, and this one supports the following bands:

GSM:B2/B3/B5/B8
WCDMA:B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
TDD:B38/B40/B41
FDD:B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28(A+8)/B66
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T
OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T
Android privacy: how to see if an app is tracking you and what data it collects
Android privacy: how to see if an app is tracking you and what data it collects
You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android
You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has reportedly entered mass production
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has reportedly entered mass production
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
The Pixel Watch's battery life and charging speed have leaked; they are disappointing
The Pixel Watch's battery life and charging speed have leaked; they are disappointing

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless