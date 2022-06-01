Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby

If you find yourself reaching for your charger very often, Chinese company Oukitel has announced a phone called the WP19 that will last longer than you can imagine.









Oukitel's WP19 (via Liliputing ) comes with a 21,000mAh battery that can last a whole week on a single charge. The company says the phone delivers 122 hours of continuous phone call time, 123 hours of audio playback, 36 hours of video playback, and 2252 hours, or 94 days, of standby time.





A minor downside is that it will take 4 hours to replenish the battery with the supported 27W fast charging tech.





This is a rugged phone meant for outdoor use and is shrouded in a rugged case that's certified IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810G against dust and water.





The WP19 has a 6.78-inches screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the budget MediaTek Helio G95 chip, which is mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 12.





The handset features a triple camera system with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro unit, and a 20MP Sony Night Vision IR module. The selfie snapper is 16MP.





One reason why other manufacturers don't fit such large batteries into their phones is that this would make handsets very bulky. The WP19 unsurprisingly does look very thick, but the manufacturer hasn't revealed its dimensions and also hasn't told how much it weighs.









The phone is up for retail on AliExpress for €694 (~$743), which makes it about as expensive as the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Oukitel’s smartphones usually have limited support for North American networks, and this one supports the following bands:





GSM:B2/B3/B5/B8

WCDMA:B1/B2/B4/B5/B8

TDD:B38/B40/B41

FDD:B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28(A+8)/B66