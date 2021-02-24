Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung's new 7,000mAh battery phone headed to more markets

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 24, 2021, 10:08 AM
Samsung's new 7,000mAh battery phone headed to more markets
The Samsung Galaxy F62, which was announced a little over a week ago in India, is now headed to international markets.

Samsung Malaysia's Facebook page and e-commerce website Lazada have begun teasing the Galaxy M62, which SamMobile believes is the global variant of the F62. Dead giveaways include the handset's design and the 7,000mAh battery.

The F62 is the South Korean giant's second smartphone to pack a 7,000mAh cell, the first being the Galaxy M51.

The Galaxy M62 will be unveiled in Malaysia on March 3. It will presumably be released in more markets in the coming months.


The handset will likely have the same specs as the Galaxy F62, so we can look forward to a 6.7-inches AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+), the Exynos 9825 chipset which will be mated with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide module, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front shooter. 

The phone will probably also support 25W fast charging. Like the F62, it will seemingly also feature dual-SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will supposedly run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. 

It also appears that the M62 will only come in Laser Grey and Laser Blue variants, and the Laser Green option offered by the F62 will be left out.

Pricing details are not known at the moment but since we have the Galaxy F62 as a reference point, we expect the price of the international variant to be in the neighborhood of $350.

Related phones

Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62 View Full specs
$399 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 9825 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 One 3.1 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless