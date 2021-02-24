Samsung's new 7,000mAh battery phone headed to more markets

The Samsung Galaxy F62 , which was announced a little over a week ago in India, is now headed to international markets.



Samsung Malaysia's SamMobile Samsung Malaysia's Facebook page and e-commerce website Lazada have begun teasing the Galaxy M62, whichbelieves is the global variant of the F62. Dead giveaways include the handset's design and the 7,000mAh battery.





The F62 is the South Korean giant's second smartphone to pack a 7,000mAh cell, the first being the Galaxy M51



The Galaxy M62 will be unveiled in Malaysia on March 3. It will presumably be released in more markets in the coming months.







The handset will likely have the same specs as the Galaxy F62, so we can look forward to a 6.7-inches AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+), the Exynos 9825 chipset which will be mated with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide module, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front shooter.



The phone will probably also support 25W fast charging. Like the F62, it will seemingly also feature dual-SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will supposedly run Android 11 with One UI The phone will probably also support 25W fast charging. Like the F62, it will seemingly also feature dual-SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will supposedly run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.



It also appears that the M62 will only come in Laser Grey and Laser Blue variants, and the Laser Green option offered by the F62 will be left out.



Pricing details are not known at the moment but since we have the Galaxy F62 as a reference point, we expect the price of the international variant to be in the neighborhood of $350.