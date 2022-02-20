Former Essential Phone teammates could unveil the new OSOM OV1 handset this summer



Remember the Essential Phone? Created by a team that included Andy Rubin, the so-called "father of Android," the device was released in August 2017. In December 2018, the phone was out of stock on the company's own website and by February 2020, it was announced that the device would no longer receive any further software updates.





Two months before the Essential Phone couldn't be found online, the company discussed what might come next for the firm. Rubin reportedly canceled plans for the Essential Phone 2 and started thinking about a different kind of phone that would use AI, feature a smaller screen, and rely on voice inputs instead of typing. But there is no indication that this device will ever surface as Essential has shut down.

OSOM OV1 to focus on privacy and quick Android updates







However, some of the team that worked on the Essential Phone have created a new handset reportedly coming out this year, the OSOM OV1. OSOM is an acronym for "Out of sight, Out of mind" and is pronounced like the word "awesome." With a heavy emphasis on privacy, the OV1 stands for OSOM Vault 1.







A photo shared by Android Police of the OSOM OV1 without its rear panel reveals that it might support wireless charging. Besides the aforementioned focus on user privacy, the device is believed to be easy for the user to fix.





While OSOM CMO Wolfgang W. Muller has hinted about a summer 2022 release for the new phone (more on that below), the company took to LinkedIn to get the lay of the land about four potential color options for the OSOM OV1. Those colors are Solar Yellow, Borealis Green, Twilight Blue, and Dusk Purple. OSOM polled LinkedIn users and the winning color among the four was Borealis Green.





Still, that doesn't guarantee that the OSOM OV1 will be offered in that hue. As Muller puts it, "We can't promise this sku will make it to market but know that it's a possibility."



OSOM OV1 is no longer due to be unveiled at MWC. When might it be introduced?







While OSOM originally had hoped to introduce the phone at MWC, Muller says that "Summer 2022 is right around the corner!" Whether that is a hint about when the device will see the light of day or merely an observation is unclear.







The phone will run on Android and one of the things that OSOM wants to take from the Essential Phone is the speed at which it would offer Android updates. Essential team member and OSOM co-CEO Jason Keats said that Google used to get mad at Essential for the latter's quick Android updates.