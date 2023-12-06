Original Pixel Watch gets some love with the December Pixel Feature Drop

Pixel Watch





Call Screen, a popular feature that has been available on Pixel phones for some time. Now, Pixel Watch users can also enjoy the benefits of Call Screen. This feature allows Google Assistant to answer your calls for you and provide a real-time transcript of the conversation on your watch screen. This means you can easily decide whether to answer the call or let it go without having to pull out your phone.





Image Credit: Google News (Telegram)

Watch Unlock, a feature that makes unlocking your Pixel phone even more seamless. With Watch Unlock, you can simply tap your Pixel Watch on your phone to unlock it. This is especially convenient when you're using your phone with one hand or when your hands are full.







However, the third feature rolling out is the most significant one in my opinion, especially for those that still rock the first-generation Pixel Watch (like yours truly). Following complaints and frustration by its users, Google is finally adding Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode syncing to the original Pixel Watch, allowing its users to easily manage notifications and optimize their sleep schedule.





Pixel Watch 1 users with the idea that the feature may never come to their early adopter hardware. In addition, the first-gen watch is receiving new watch faces from the second-generation Pixel Watch, offering users even more customization options. This significant update arrives exactly two months after it was rolled out to the newer Pixel Watch 2, greatly concerning





Image Credit: Google News (Telegram)

These new features are currently rolling out to Pixel Watch users and may take a few days or weeks to arrive depending on your region and device. So keep an eye out for the update and get ready to enjoy the enhanced functionality of your Pixel Watch.