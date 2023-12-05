Original iPhone SE from 2016 is now listed as "Vintage" by Apple
A couple of months ago, we told you that the Apple Watch Series 1 handsets, first released in 2015, had been placed on Apple's "Vintage" products list. Today, per MacRumors, the first iPhone SE, released in 2016, has been added to the "Vintage" products list. An Apple product is considered "Vintage" if it has been more than five years but less than seven years since Apple stopped distributing the product for sale. Once the product hits the seven-year mark, it is considered "Obsolete."
There are no guarantees that "Vintage" products are eligible for repairs through Apple or Apple Authorized Service Providers. If the parts are available, Apple will offer to fix the product. There are no hardware services for "Obsolete" devices and service providers cannot order parts for them.
The original iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 5s and included a 4-inch LCD display with a 640 x 1136 resolution. Instead of being powered by the A7 SoC found under the hood of the iPhone 5s, the iPhone SE was equipped with the A9 chipset and carried 2GB of RAM, twice as much as the iPhone 5s. The OG iPhone SE also had a slightly larger battery rated at 1624mAh compared to 1570mAh for the iPhone 5s.
The first-generation iPhone SE is now a Vintage product
The iPhone SE also got a bump with a 12MP rear camera compared to 8MP on the iPhone 5s and was priced at $399. Apple has now released two other iPhone SE versions, the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2022). Both are based on the iPhone 8, sport a 4.7-inch LCD display, and are powered by the A13 Bionic (iPhone SE 2020) and the A15 Bionic (iPhone SE 2022).
There are rumors that we will see a fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2025 based on the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, Face ID, a USB-C port, the A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chipset, a single rear camera, and the new Action Button.
The Vintage list of iPhone models worldwide includes:
- iPhone 4 (8GB)
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s (32GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)
- iPhone SE
The list of Obsolete iPhone models worldwide includes:
- Phone
- iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
- iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
- iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 3GS (8GB)
- iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 CDMA
- iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
- iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 4S (8GB)
- iPhone 5C
