Original iPhone SE from 2016 is now listed as "Vintage" by Apple





There are no guarantees that "Vintage" products are eligible for repairs through Apple or Apple Authorized Service Providers. If the parts are available, Apple will offer to fix the product. There are no hardware services for "Obsolete" devices and service providers cannot order parts for them. There are no guarantees that "Vintage" products are eligible for repairs through Apple or Apple Authorized Service Providers. If the parts are available, Apple will offer to fix the product. There are no hardware services for "Obsolete" devices and service providers cannot order parts for them.





The original iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 5s and included a 4-inch LCD display with a 640 x 1136 resolution. Instead of being powered by the A7 SoC found under the hood of the iPhone 5s, the iPhone SE was equipped with the A9 chipset and carried 2GB of RAM, twice as much as the iPhone 5s. The OG iPhone SE also had a slightly larger battery rated at 1624mAh compared to 1570mAh for the iPhone 5s.











The iPhone SE also got a bump with a 12MP rear camera compared to 8MP on the iPhone 5s and was priced at $399. Apple has now released two other iPhone SE versions, the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2022). Both are based on the iPhone 8, sport a 4.7-inch LCD display, and are powered by the A13 Bionic ( iPhone SE 2020) and the A15 Bionic ( iPhone SE 2022).









The Vintage list of iPhone models worldwide includes:



