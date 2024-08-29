Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Oppo to launch its own version of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 featuring “exclusive functions”

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 | Image credit: OnePlus
Despite the fact that Oppo does not support OnePlus outside of being their OEM, the two separately run companies often launch the same product, but under different names.

One such example is the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3, which are basically the same foldable phone. The same goes for the OnePlus Pad and Oppo Pad 2, which are essentially the same tablet.

In more recent news, Oppo plans to launch its own version of Buds Pro 3, a new pair of earbuds that OnePlus has just introduced. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, Oppo will launch the Buds Pro 3 in China under a different name: Enco X3.

Although it’s unclear if these will be exactly the same as the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, chances are that these will be very similar. One interesting thing that DGS mentioned is that Oppo’s version will feature some “exclusive functions” to make them stand out.

As to why this is happening, it’s pretty simple. Oppo is a well-known brand in China, yet rather small in the rest of the world where OnePlus seems to have the upper hand.

The cited source also claims that the Enco X3 earbuds will be launched sometime in October together with Oppo’s Find X8 series. Although these will be initially introduced in China, the Find X8 series phones are expected to make their global debut soon afterward.

We can’t say the same thing about the Oppo Enco X3, although seeing that the company plans to differentiate them from the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, there’s a slight chance that they will be launched in other countries too.
