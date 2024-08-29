The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Oppo seems to be readying something familiar for its upcoming Oppo Find X8 series. You may have heard about the Capture Button that the iPhone 16 series is rumored to sport... and that's exactly what Oppo seems to be working on for its upcoming flagship series. Just as a side note - Apple didn't come up with the Capture Button, it's something Sony smartphones first introduced.
However, there are some interesting things coming up about this button based on a machine translation of the leaked post. It seems the button may be also available for use while gaming. If you're using the camera, you'll be able to slide your finger across the button to zoom. This means we're not talking about a real button but a capacitive one. It may be tied to a vibration motor for feedback (we don't know if it will be the phone's default one or a separate vibration motor just for this).
The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be available globally sometime in October.
I personally think that a Capture Button or a Quick Button is a very good idea. I think it may help with taking photos comfortably, and I (probably contrary to many people) am not really excited about "buttonless" phones. So, more buttons are a good thing in my book.
But as usual with the tech industry, we constantly see companies copying each other in terms of features, design, or operating systems. So the news that the Oppo Find X8 series will come with a take on Capture Button isn't that particularly surprising.
A new leak details that Oppo may call this button Quick Button, instead of Capture Button. Its position seen in the leaked images makes it more clear for the purpose of the button: it seems just in the right spot to use as a shutter button for photos.
Image Credit - GSMArena
The sliding gesture will also work in gallery apps. It will reportedly help you zoom in and out of a phone you're looking at, which is quite a good idea, in my opinion. You might also be able to press lightly (or at least, you should be) to lock focus just like a normal camera button, and then press more to take the photo. By default, it may allow you to press for a photo and long-press for a video though. Hopefully, you'll be able to customize what it does, a little bit.
