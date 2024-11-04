Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Oppo Reno 13 could be unveiled later this month

Oppo
Oppo Reno 12 Pro
Oppo Reno 12 Pro | Image credit: PhoneArena
The unannounced Reno 13 could be introduced as early as November 25, a new report claims. Oppo’s next mid-range smartphone will be initially launched in China, but it’s expected to slowly make its way to international markets in the coming months.

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Reno 13 series is “tentatively scheduled for November 25.” If the information proves to be accurate, the Reno 13 would be Oppo’s third mid-range smartphone series making its debut this year after Reno 11 and Reno 12.

At least two devices are likely to be part of the Oppo’s next mid-range series, Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Although the launch date leak doesn’t include any details about the phones’ specs, DCS has some previous posts on Weibo that shed some light on the Reno 13 Pro’s technical configuration.

For starters, the Reno 13 Pro is expected to boast a large 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The micro-quad curved design is supposed to set this apart from other devices in the same price range.

On the back, the Reno 13 Pro is rumored to pack a triple camera setup that includes one 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and two other sensors of unknown size. The phone is also said to feature a huge 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro | Image credit: PhoneArena

Although it’s tagged as a mid-end device, the Reno 13 Pro will end up being quite powerful thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 processor. The size of the battery hasn’t been leaked yet, but we do know it’s supposed to feature 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 13 will probably feature some sort of certification that will make it dust and water resistant, and it will run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 right out of the box.

As we get closer to the rumored launch date of the Oppo Reno 13 series, we expect more information about these mid-range smartphones to pop up online, so stay tuned for more on this one.
