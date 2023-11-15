Oppo’s new flagships will be announced on November 23
Oppo is one of the several Chinese companies that decided to launch new flagships this month. The handset maker joins other brands like Xiaomi, nubia, vivo, and realme in making November the most prolific month of the year for the Chinese smartphone market.
Today, OnePlus’ parent company confirmed that its next flagships will be officially introduced on November 23. Coincidentally, this is the same day that nubia plans to unveil its new gaming phone, the Red Magic 9 Pro, and Honor its 100 series.
The regular Reno 11 will be equipped with MediaTek’s 8200 chipset, while the Reno 11 Pro variant will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. These are old generation chipsets that are no longer used in flagships, yet Oppo still considers them competitive enough.
Aside from the obsolete processors, the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro feature curved-edge OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, they come with triple cameras that are weirdly arranged on the back side of the phone.
Both phones feature 32-megapixel front-facing cameras and run ColorOS 14-based Android 14 right out of the box. We also know the Oppo Reno 11 will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 67W charging support, while the Reno 11 Pro will pack a slightly larger 4,800 mAh battery with 80W charging support.
Today, OnePlus’ parent company confirmed that its next flagships will be officially introduced on November 23. Coincidentally, this is the same day that nubia plans to unveil its new gaming phone, the Red Magic 9 Pro, and Honor its 100 series.
Unfortunately, the upcoming Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 10 Pro won’t be able to compete with the other flagships introduced in China this month, at least when it comes to hardware.
The regular Reno 11 will be equipped with MediaTek’s 8200 chipset, while the Reno 11 Pro variant will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. These are old generation chipsets that are no longer used in flagships, yet Oppo still considers them competitive enough.
Aside from the obsolete processors, the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro feature curved-edge OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, they come with triple cameras that are weirdly arranged on the back side of the phone.
The Reno 11 features a LYT-600 main sensor, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the other hand, the Reno 11 Pro has a larger 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, coupled with the same 32-megapixel telephoto and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.
Both phones feature 32-megapixel front-facing cameras and run ColorOS 14-based Android 14 right out of the box. We also know the Oppo Reno 11 will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 67W charging support, while the Reno 11 Pro will pack a slightly larger 4,800 mAh battery with 80W charging support.
Things that are NOT allowed: