Red Magic 9 Pro promises better performance and battery life for gamers
Nubia is one of the not so many companies that are still churning out gaming phones. Along with Asus, Nubia is trying to appeal to a pretentious customer base that expects not just top performance, but also long battery life and good design from their devices.
Red Magic 9 Pro is the next gaming phone coming from Nubia and one of the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Chinese company recently revealed that the Red Magic 9 Pro flagship will be officially introduced on November 23.
According to Nubia, the Red Magic 9 Pro will be its most powerful gaming phone to date. It will offer better performance, longer battery life, and a more stylish overall design.
Even though the gaming phone will be initially introduced in China, it’s highly likely that Nubia will bring it to other countries in the coming months. Nubia’s new Red Magic phones are usually launched in the United States soon after their debut in China, and we don’t have any reason to believe that the Red Magic 9 Pro will be an exception.
Previously spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, Nubia’s Red Magic 9 Pro will pack at least 12GB of RAM to complement the powerful Qualcomm processor. Although we can safely assume the phone will feature a large amount of storage, we have yet to determine whether or not Nubia will include a microSD card slot this time around.
