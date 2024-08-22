Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro key specs and launch timeframe leaked

By
0comments
Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro key specs and launch timeframe leaked
We reported not long ago that Oppo’s next flagship smartphones, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, are likely to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Thankfully, we now have information about the rest of the specs, as well as the possible launch timeframe of the flagships. The folks at SmartPrix report that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will no longer be exclusive to China like the Find X7 series.

Although both flagships will be released in China as early as October, at least one of them, the Find X8 could go global around the same time. There’s mention of Find X8’s global release in the report though, so we’ll just have to wait for more info to leak.

Moving on to the actual specs, as mentioned earlier, both smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets. The regular Find X8 model will feature a large 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, the phone will boast a triple camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 3x periscope telephoto lens. The Find X8 will be powered by a huge 5,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

According to the report, Oppo Find X8 features a glass body and will be available in four colorways: Black, Blue, Pink, and White.

On the other hand, the more advanced Find X8 Pro will feature a slightly larger 6.8-inch micro-curved screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship is said to pack a quad camera: 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 3x telephoto lens, and 10x periscope telephoto lens.

Under the hood, the Find X8 Pro will feature a slightly bigger 5,700 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Design-wise, it will have a similar glass body, but it will only be available in three different colors: Black, Blue, and White.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless