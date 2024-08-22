Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro key specs and launch timeframe leaked
We reported not long ago that Oppo’s next flagship smartphones, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, are likely to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset.
Thankfully, we now have information about the rest of the specs, as well as the possible launch timeframe of the flagships. The folks at SmartPrix report that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will no longer be exclusive to China like the Find X7 series.
Moving on to the actual specs, as mentioned earlier, both smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets. The regular Find X8 model will feature a large 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
According to the report, Oppo Find X8 features a glass body and will be available in four colorways: Black, Blue, Pink, and White.
On the other hand, the more advanced Find X8 Pro will feature a slightly larger 6.8-inch micro-curved screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship is said to pack a quad camera: 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 3x telephoto lens, and 10x periscope telephoto lens.
Under the hood, the Find X8 Pro will feature a slightly bigger 5,700 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Design-wise, it will have a similar glass body, but it will only be available in three different colors: Black, Blue, and White.
Although both flagships will be released in China as early as October, at least one of them, the Find X8 could go global around the same time. There’s mention of Find X8’s global release in the report though, so we’ll just have to wait for more info to leak.
Also, the phone will boast a triple camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 3x periscope telephoto lens. The Find X8 will be powered by a huge 5,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
