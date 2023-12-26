The Oppo Find X7 series could blow away gamers with 120 fps support
The Christmas gifts just keep pouring in! Gamers worldwide will rejoice if the following rumor turns out to be true: the upcoming Oppo Find X7 series could be optimized to support 120 frames per second for the ultimate gaming experience.
The Find X7 series will likely launch in mid-January 2024 in China. Numerous details have already leaked, but the current one is alluring the gamers. The latest information has it that the Find X7 lineup will be optimized for the super popular “Honor of Kings” multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game (via Gizmochina) for 120 fps settings.
Frames Per Second (fps) is crucial in gaming, as any gamer will tell you. Here are some key takeaways:
Almost exactly one year ago, we talked about 120 fps in mobile gaming with regards to the OnePlus 11 and its gaming capabilities, which offered a knockout display.
Before we go any further, let’s clarify something. You may have heard that this is how the Find X7 lineup will be named individually:
Scratch that, the latest rumor is that Oppo is ditching the ‘Pro’ inscription and instead, the upcoming trio will be named as follows:
Instead of the ‘Pro’, the Ultra variant will be split into two nearly identical phones, with the only difference being satellite connectivity capabilities added to one of the twins.
What’s the deal with fps?
- Silky smooth gameplay: The higher the fps number, the smoother motion in games gets. When a game runs at a higher frame rate, movements appear more fluid, making the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable. It’s a must for fast-paced games, like first-person shooters or racing games, this is especially important.
- Think fast, react faster: In competitive gaming, reaction time can be what makes you a winner (or loser). Higher fps lead to shorter input lag – so the time between when you press a button and see the reaction on-screen is shorter, allowing you to make split-second decisions.
- Reduced eye strain and fatigue: Playing games at higher fps is generally more comfortable for the eyes. Pretty cool!
- But you need a powerful battery: For mobile gaming, the importance of fps is balanced with hardware limitations. Higher fps can drain battery life faster and cause overheating in some devices.
What else will the Find X7 phones offer?
The vanilla Find X7 flagship is expected to bring the Dimensity 9300 chip from MediaTek, and earlier rumors suggest that the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM, 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 14. The Find X7 Ultra duo will most likely pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm.
