Is Oppo's Find X7 series dropping the 'Pro' model? Latest rumors suggest so
In the mobile tech world, the term “Pro” is mandatory these days – you can find it stamped upon things from phones to tablets and earbuds. There’s one place that the “Pro” inscription could be missing, though: in Oppo’s latest flagship series, the Oppo Find X7 series.
The latest rumor comes from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who posted some eyebrow-raising information but later deleted the social media post (via Gizmochina).
Now, the new leak suggests that there will be no Pro model. Instead, the Ultra will split into two nearly identical phones, with the only difference being satellite connectivity capabilities added to one of the twins:
The leak says all the models in the lineup will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging speed, while the Ultra models will also enjoy 50W wireless charging speed – something previous leaks have also commented on.
The vanilla Find X7 flagship is expected to bring the Dimensity 9300 chip from MediaTek, and earlier rumors suggest that the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM, 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 14.
The Dimensity 9300 chipset is exciting news: after all, that’s MediaTek’s answer to the so-popular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm.
Let’s go over the Dimensity 9300’s key characteristics:
However, there are some reports showing that the Dimensity 9300 throttles during stress test and losing 46% of its performance, so the Oppo Find X7 better have some serious vapor chambers to cool things down, as high temperature is the phone’s archenemy.
Here are the key takeaways, comparing the new Snapdragon to its previous iteration:
To wrap things up, you can check out what’s believed to be live photos of the upcoming Find X7 Pro that surfaced recently. You’ll either love it or hate it, there’s no middle ground here. You’ll see for yourself why.
Prior to Digital Chat Station’s now-deleted post, we lived a peaceful life with the assumption that there would be three flagship modifications from Oppo in the near future:
- Oppo Find X7
- Oppo Find X7 Pro
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra
- Oppo Find X7
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communications
Tell me what’s under the hood
- Big core power: The Dimensity 9300 is built on TSMC’s third generation 4nm process with four Arm Cortex-X4 cores with operating speeds of up to 3.25GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores operating up to 2.0GHz to maximize performance.
- Faster display speeds: The chipset supports WQHD (“wide quad high definition”, 2560 x 1440 px) at 180Hz and 4K up to 120Hz to provide stunning visuals, along with dual active display support for foldable form factors.
- 5G connectivity (duh!): Of course, a 2024 flagship (even if it’s the vanilla variant) should offer 5G. The modem on this SoC comes with MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology for improved power efficiency.
The other two phones in the Find X7 series – the Find X7 Pro and the Find X7 Ultra (or, if the latest rumor turns out to be true and there is no Pro variant: the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communications) should be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
- 4nm TSMC production method
- 10% higher system efficiency
- 30% faster and 20% more frugal Kryo CPU
- 25% faster and 25% more frugal Adreno GPU
- 98% improved AI performance and 40% better performance per watt
- Spectra ISP: Supports 8K HDR and features multi-camera real-time semantic segmentation, HDR photo technology from Dolby, and dual always-sensing cameras
What does it look like?
