Recent leaks throw new light on the Oppo Find X7 Series camera specs and design
As the possible release dates for the Oppo Find X7 Series draw near, the rumor mill is steadily gaining momentum, spewing out hot new rumors by the day. Not long ago, we came across a leak that shared possible specs for the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Pro, suggesting that these smartphones could support rather impressive charging speeds. Now, new leaks throw more light on an even hotter topic – the camera.
According to the tipster, this smartphone will feature a 50 MP main snapper. Supposedly, that could be none other than Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, which is also included in the OnePlus 12. The main snapper might be complemented by a 50MP ultrawide camera. A 64MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom puts the final touches to the camera configuration. The leaked information also suggests that Oppo has picked OmniVision’s OV64B sensor as the Find X7’s telephoto lens.
Another hot leak reveals possible official images of the Oppo Find X7 Pro and/or Ultra’s rear camera. The image shown above circulates Weibo and can be found on multiple accounts, including this one. And guess what – there’s none of that octangular camera design that was rumored to be happening about a month ago.
There's still some time before the Oppo Find X7 Series sees the light of the day. After all, the devices are rumored to debut in late January or early February next year. While we’d love to see the circular camera design portrayed in the leaked images, Oppo could decide to surprise its audience after all. In other words, a reasonable amount of doubt is appropriate, as with any other leak.
Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station reveals the possible camera specs for the Oppo Find X7 Series via Weibo (machine translation used.) Given that he has a track record of making spot-on predictions for some upcoming Chinese tech, he could easily prove right this time as well. Let’s get into detail, starting with the Oppo Find X7.
Oppo Find X7 Series camera specs leak via Weibo, suggesting the dual periscope telephoto lens design could be happening after all
Image credit - Weibo
Supposedly, the Find X7 Pro and the Find X7 Ultra could feature the same rear camera setup – a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultrawide camera and two periscope telephoto cameras. Those could be a 50MP Sony IMX890 with 3x optical zoom and another 50MP telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom. If Digital Chat Station’s statements hold water, Oppo should succeed at releasing the world’s first smartphones with dual periscope telephoto lenses.
