Oppo Find N5 clears global certifications, set to launch with enhanced camera and performance
The Oppo Find N5, the much-anticipated follow-up to the well-loved Find N3, is edging closer to its official debut. Recent sightings on several global certification databases—including SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and Camera FV 5—indicate that the foldable smartphone is gearing up for a worldwide launch.
Why not the Oppo Find N4?
Oppo has decided to skip the number 4 in its naming sequence, jumping straight from the Find N3 to the Find N5. This choice isn’t random—it’s rooted in Chinese cultural beliefs.
In Chinese, the number 4 (四, sì) sounds a lot like the word for “death” (死, sǐ), which makes it an unlucky number for many. By avoiding the number 4, Oppo is being mindful of its audience, especially in its home market and other regions where this superstition holds strong.
This kind of decision isn’t unique to Oppo either. Other tech brands in Asia, like OnePlus, have made similar moves to sidestep the number 4 in product naming. It’s a small detail, but it shows how these companies pay attention to cultural sensitivities while trying to keep their brand image positive and appealing.
Certifications and what they tell us
The global version of the Find N5, identified by the model number CPH2671, has cleared some important certification hurdles:
- SIRIM (Malaysia): Certified under the approval code “RGQL/22I/1224/S(24-5928)” with validity extending through December 2029.
- SDPPI (Indonesia): Registered with certificate number “106682/SDPPI/2024” and PLG ID “6813.”
- Camera FV 5: Camera specs reveal a 50MP pixel-binned rear camera and a 28MP pixel-binned front camera, both featuring electronic image stabilization (EIS).
These certifications are a strong sign that Oppo is on track to deliver a device ready for global markets, meeting all the necessary standards.
Camera upgrades and design tweaks
Leaked details from the Camera FV 5 database hint at some exciting upgrades for photography enthusiasts. A new rear camera with 12.6MP resolution, which equates to 50MP when you account for the 4-in-1 pixel binning. The camera is also stated to come with an f/1.9 aperture.
There's also a new front camera said to come with 7.1MP resolution, which equates to 28.4MP when you account for pixel binning. The aperture is shown to be f/2.4.
Compared to the Find N3, which boasted a triple-camera system (48MP wide, 64MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide), the Find N5 promises a significant upgrade. Its triple 50MP rear camera setup includes a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, which could make it a standout option for those who love mobile photography.
On the design front, the Find N5 is rumored to feature a zero-crease hinge for a smoother folding experience, along with IPX8 water resistance and a tougher body to handle drops and falls. These upgrades could give it an edge in the increasingly competitive foldable market.
What else can we expect?
If the leaks are accurate, Oppo is pulling out all the stops with the Find N5. Here are some of the features that have been making the rounds:
- Display — Larger main and cover displays with 2K resolution for stunning visuals.
- Chipset — Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, promising blazing-fast performance.
- Software — Runs Android 15 with Oppo's ColorOS 15, designed for improved multitasking and ease of use.
- Battery — A 5700mAh battery with support for wireless (and possibly magnetic) charging.
- Build — Lightweight but durable—everything you’d want in a modern foldable.
- Compatibility — Integration with Apple’s ecosystem, which could broaden its appeal.
Launch timeline
Although there’s no official date yet, many expect Oppo to unveil the Find N5 in early 2025, perhaps around the same time as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 launch in January. With foldable smartphones becoming more popular and competitive, Oppo seems poised to make a strong impression with a blend of cutting-edge hardware and refined software.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Find N5 stacks up against its rivals once it’s out in the wild. If these early specs hold true, it could be one of the top contenders in the foldable space for 2025. Keep an eye out for more updates as we get closer to its global debut.
