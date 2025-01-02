Oppo Find N5 clears global certifications, set to launch with enhanced camera and performance

Why not the Oppo Find N4?





Oppo has decided to skip the number 4 in its naming sequence, jumping straight from the Find N3 to the Find N5. This choice isn’t random—it’s rooted in Chinese cultural beliefs.





In Chinese, the number 4 (四, sì) sounds a lot like the word for “death” (死, sǐ), which makes it an unlucky number for many. By avoiding the number 4, Oppo is being mindful of its audience, especially in its home market and other regions where this superstition holds strong.



This kind of decision isn’t unique to Oppo either. Other tech brands in Asia, like OnePlus, have made similar moves to sidestep the number 4 in product naming. It’s a small detail, but it shows how these companies pay attention to cultural sensitivities while trying to keep their brand image positive and appealing.

Certifications and what they tell us

SIRIM (Malaysia) : Certified under the approval code “RGQL/22I/1224/S(24-5928)” with validity extending through December 2029.

: Certified under the approval code “RGQL/22I/1224/S(24-5928)” with validity extending through December 2029. SDPPI (Indonesia) : Registered with certificate number “106682/SDPPI/2024” and PLG ID “6813.”

: Registered with certificate number “106682/SDPPI/2024” and PLG ID “6813.” Camera FV 5 : Camera specs reveal a 50MP pixel-binned rear camera and a 28MP pixel-binned front camera, both featuring electronic image stabilization (EIS).

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Camera upgrades and design tweaks

Rumors suggest it could hit the market in Q1 2025, possibly shortly after the Chinese New Year, which falls on January 29. If the buzz is anything to go by, the Find N5 could shake things up in the premium foldable category.The global version of the Find N5, identified by the model number CPH2671, has cleared some important certification hurdles:These certifications are a strong sign that Oppo is on track to deliver a device ready for global markets, meeting all the necessary standards.Leaked details from the Camera FV 5 database hint at some exciting upgrades for photography enthusiasts. A new rear camera with 12.6MP resolution, which equates to 50MP when you account for the 4-in-1 pixel binning. The camera is also stated to come with an f/1.9 aperture.