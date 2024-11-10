Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
It’s been more than a year since Oppo launched its high-end foldable smartphone, the Find N3. Unfortunately, the Chinese company didn’t manage to keep the pace as its next foldable smartphone won’t be released this year.
Oppo Find N5 was previously rumored to launch Q1 2025, so in the first three years of the next year. According to reliable tipster Smart Pikachu, the Find N5 will be the most powerful foldable smartphone in the first half of 2025.
Obviously, the reason that the Find N5 will be the most powerful foldable phone at launch is because it will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly introduced Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is far from being a surprise.
On top of that, the tipster claims the Find N5 will feature support for wireless magnetic charging, which is always a nice addition, and that it will feature compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem. The Find N5 is also expected to be thinner and lighter than any of Oppo’s previous foldable smartphones.
The Find N series is Oppo’s answer to a huge increase in demand for foldable smartphones on the Chinese market, but also on global level. The problem is the more powerful the company’s foldables become, the more expensive they are, thus less competitive. The Find N5 is probably going to be Oppo’s most powerful foldable to date, and the most expensive.
Theoretically, this could mean that no other brand will launch a foldable that’s at least as powerful as the Find N5, which frankly is quite hard to believe. The tipster reiterated the fact that the Oppo Find N5 will indeed come with a circular camera module that will feature three 50-megapixel sensors.
One other interesting piece of information tipped by Smart Pikachu is some sort of “enhanced metal texture,” so we expect the phone to be a lot more appealing visually than the previous models.
Oppo Find N2 | Image credits: PhoneArena
Oppo has a very busy next few months with at least one other flagship expected to launch early next year, the Find X8 Ultra. China, one of the biggest markets for foldables, has seen dozens of local brands switching to the new “holy grail.”
