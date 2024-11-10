Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo logo
It’s been more than a year since Oppo launched its high-end foldable smartphone, the Find N3. Unfortunately, the Chinese company didn’t manage to keep the pace as its next foldable smartphone won’t be released this year.

Oppo Find N5 was previously rumored to launch Q1 2025, so in the first three years of the next year. According to reliable tipster Smart Pikachu, the Find N5 will be the most powerful foldable smartphone in the first half of 2025.

Theoretically, this could mean that no other brand will launch a foldable that’s at least as powerful as the Find N5, which frankly is quite hard to believe. The tipster reiterated the fact that the Oppo Find N5 will indeed come with a circular camera module that will feature three 50-megapixel sensors.

Obviously, the reason that the Find N5 will be the most powerful foldable phone at launch is because it will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly introduced Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is far from being a surprise.

One other interesting piece of information tipped by Smart Pikachu is some sort of “enhanced metal texture,” so we expect the phone to be a lot more appealing visually than the previous models.

Oppo Find N2 | Image credits: PhoneArena

On top of that, the tipster claims the Find N5 will feature support for wireless magnetic charging, which is always a nice addition, and that it will feature compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem. The Find N5 is also expected to be thinner and lighter than any of Oppo’s previous foldable smartphones.

Oppo has a very busy next few months with at least one other flagship expected to launch early next year, the Find X8 Ultra. China, one of the biggest markets for foldables, has seen dozens of local brands switching to the new “holy grail.”

The Find N series is Oppo’s answer to a huge increase in demand for foldable smartphones on the Chinese market, but also on global level. The problem is the more powerful the company’s foldables become, the more expensive they are, thus less competitive. The Find N5 is probably going to be Oppo’s most powerful foldable to date, and the most expensive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless