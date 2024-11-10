Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025

Oppo Find N2 | Image credits: PhoneArena

On top of that, the tipster claims the Find N5 will feature support for wireless magnetic charging, which is always a nice addition, and that it will feature compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem. The Find N5 is also expected to be thinner and lighter than any of Oppo’s previous foldable smartphones.Oppo has a very busy next few months with at least one other flagship expected to launch early next year, the Find X8 Ultra. China, one of the biggest markets for foldables, has seen dozens of local brands switching to the new “holy grail.”The Find N series is Oppo’s answer to a huge increase in demand for foldable smartphones on the Chinese market, but also on global level. The problem is the more powerful the company’s foldables become, the more expensive they are, thus less competitive. The Find N5 is probably going to be Oppo’s most powerful foldable to date, and the most expensive.