This is how thin will the world's thinnest foldable phone Oppo Find N5 be

Well, Oppo will reportedly take that record and run with it, as its upcoming Find N5 is said to be the thinnest handset on the market when opened and the thinnest foldable when closed.

How thin will the Oppo Find N5 be?





In fact, exactly how thin will the Oppo Find N5 be is revealed by none other than Oppo Find series product manager, who took to Weibo to demonstrate the jaw-dropping thickness of the upcoming foldable.





He stacked a few credit cards next to it, and the fourth one slid over Find N5 edge to glide on the display. This means that the Oppo Find N5 will be barely 4mm thick when open, or 10% thinner than the Magic V3 even.





foldable phone in the US, too, for a change. This should be a sight to behold, and we can't wait to get our hands on the phone in a few weeks to review its record-breaking design and relay to you how it feels in the hand and in the pocket. To wit, the Oppo Find N5 will likely serve as the base for the OnePlus Open 2 , so expect to be able to buy the thinnestin the US, too, for a change.





Apart from the stellar design achievement, the Find N5 is expected to land with top-shelf specs as well, such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, periscope zoom camera, and giant battery with silicon electrodes. As it is expected to be released in February, and announcement could be just around the corner so stay tuned.

