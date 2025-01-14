Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

This is how thin will the world's thinnest foldable phone Oppo Find N5 be

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
oppo find n5 thickness
Oppo, the phone maker that has been at the forefront of innovation in the past few years, what with the first dynamic refresh rate displays and dual periscope zoom cameras, is at it again.

Rumor has it that it will be doing the impossible and releasing a foldable phone that is even thinner than the thinnest bendy handset out there, the Honor Magic V3. When we reviewed the V3, we came away impressed by the fact that we finally had a phone with large screen that is no thicker than a regular flagship with "rigid" display.

Well, Oppo will reportedly take that record and run with it, as its upcoming Find N5foldable phone is said to be the thinnest handset on the market when opened and the thinnest foldable when closed.

How thin will the Oppo Find N5 be?


In fact, exactly how thin will the Oppo Find N5 be is revealed by none other than Oppo Find series product manager, who took to Weibo to demonstrate the jaw-dropping thickness of the upcoming foldable.

He stacked a few credit cards next to it, and the fourth one slid over Find N5 edge to glide on the display. This means that the Oppo Find N5 will be barely 4mm thick when open, or 10% thinner than the Magic V3 even.


This should be a sight to behold, and we can't wait to get our hands on the phone in a few weeks to review its record-breaking design and relay to you how it feels in the hand and in the pocket. To wit, the Oppo Find N5 will likely serve as the base for the OnePlus Open 2, so expect to be able to buy the thinnest foldable phone in the US, too, for a change.

Apart from the stellar design achievement, the Find N5 is expected to land with top-shelf specs as well, such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, periscope zoom camera, and giant battery with silicon electrodes. As it is expected to be released in February, and announcement could be just around the corner so stay tuned.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless