www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iOS Apple

Anam Hamid
By
iPhone 14 Pro models will have much better core specs than regular models: Kuo
If it wasn't enough that only the higher-end iPhone 14 models were expected to get a redesigned display and maybe a better camera system, a new rumor claims that the entry-level models might also not be any faster. 

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in recent days has become an active Twitter user, has posted some new iPhone 14 series specs. First, he reiterates what we have been hearing for quite some time now: there will be no mini model this year and the lineup could look like this: a 6.1-inches iPhone 14, a 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Per earlier rumors, the notch on the Pro models will be replaced with a dual pill and hole cutout design and they may also retire the main 12MP rear camera in favor of a 48MP camera that will further cement their reputation as the best camera smartphones.

Apple is said to be working on a new A16 Bionic processor which should be slightly faster than the A15 chip that powers the iPhone 13 series as well as the iPhone SE 3, considering it will likely be manufactured using the more advanced 4nm tech.

Turns out, this chip will only power two new models. Kuo says Apple will only equip the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with the A16 Bionic, and the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will stick with the older A15 Bionic, which is plenty fast.

He also says that the lineup will start at 6GB RAM, which would be an improvement given that entry-level iPhone 13 models have 4GB of RAM. Here too Apple will maintain a distinction between the regular and the Pro models, as Kuo says only the Pro models will get the faster LPDDR 5 RAM which competitors have been using for quite some time and the other two models will continue using the LPDDR 4X tech.

We will have to wait until September to find out if this rumor is true, but given that Kuo is usually spot on with his predictions, this rumor is bound to disappoint some fans.

