The online Apple Store is going down but not for the reason you're thinking of

Promotion posted in the online Apple Store detailing Apple's Black Friday gift card deal.
If you've been a PhoneArena reader for a long time, you probably know that when the Apple Store goes down it is usually a sign that the tech giant is about to announce a new product. This is done so that the new product can be added to the online Apple Store in a timely manner. Apple also takes down the store before iPhone pre-orders begin to make sure that the system can handle the large amount of traffic expected. After all no one, neither Apple nor the large number of consumers looking to pre-order a new iPhone, wants the pre-order period to kick off with network issues.

Starting today and lasting through tomorrow, Apple is going to take its online store down. Are we about to see the company go into the holiday shopping season with a new device? Is a foldable iPhone or iPad/Mac about to be unveiled? That's a hard no. Well, maybe Apple plans on introducing an updated version of its $19 Polishing Cloth, the Polishing Cloth Pro Max. That's another negative we're afraid to say.

Apple updates the online Apple Store and the app to include Black Friday gift card deal. | Image credit-Apple - The online Apple Store is going down but not for the reason you&#039;re thinking of
Actually, the Apple Store is going down for just a few hours on a rolling country-by-country basis to prepare the virtual retail location for the gift card offers that the tech giant announces for those who purchase certain Apple products over the holidays. In the U.S., Apple will offer gift cards valued between $25 and $200 with the purchase of select Apple products. The purchase must take place at a physical Apple Store, in the online Apple Store, or via the Apple Store app.

Keep in mind that this promotion begins on November 29th (Black Friday) and ends on December 2nd. iPhone iPhone 15. Here is a list of products and the value of the gift card a buyer will receive:

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus- $75 Apple Gift Card

iPhone iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus $50 Apple Gift Card

iPhone iPhone SE $25 Apple Gift Card

iPad iPad Pro 13" (M4)
iPad Pro 11" (M4) $100 Apple Gift Card

iPad iPad Air 13" (M2)
iPad Air 11" (M2) $75 Apple Gift Card

iPad iPad (10th generation) $50 Apple Gift Card

Mac MacBook Air 13" (M2) $150 Apple Gift Card

Mac MacBook Air 13" (M3) $175 Apple Gift Card

Mac MacBook Air 15" (M3) $200 Apple Gift Card

Apple Watch Apple Watch SE $50 Apple Gift Card

AirPods AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
AirPods 4 $25 Apple Gift Card

AirPods AirPods Pro 2 $50 Apple Gift Card

AirPods AirPods Max $75 Apple Gift Card

Apple TV Apple TV 4K $25 Apple Gift Card

HomePod HomePod $50 Apple Gift Card

Beats Studio Pro
Solo 4 Wireless
Fit Pro
Studio Buds+ $50 Apple Gift Card

Beats Solo Buds
Flex
Beats Pill $25 Apple Gift Card

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (M4)
Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (M2)
Magic Keyboard Folio
Smart Folio for iPad Pro (M4), iPad Air (M2), and iPad (10th generation) $25 Apple Gift Card

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil (2nd generation) $25 Apple Gift Card
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

