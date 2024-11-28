The online Apple Store is going down but not for the reason you're thinking of

PhoneArena reader for a long time, you probably know that when the Apple Store goes down it is usually a sign that the tech giant is about to announce a new product. This is done so that the new product can be added to the online Apple Store in a timely manner. If you've been areader for a long time, you probably know that when the Apple Store goes down it is usually a sign that the tech giant is about to announce a new product. This is done so that the new product can be added to the online Apple Store in a timely manner. Apple also takes down the store before iPhone pre-orders begin to make sure that the system can handle the large amount of traffic expected. After all no one, neither Apple nor the large number of consumers looking to pre-order a new iPhone, wants the pre-order period to kick off with network issues.





Starting today and lasting through tomorrow, Apple is going to take its online store down. Are we about to see the company go into the holiday shopping season with a new device? Is a foldable iPhone or iPad/Mac about to be unveiled? That's a hard no. Well, maybe Apple plans on introducing an updated version of its $19 Polishing Cloth , the Polishing Cloth Pro Max. That's another negative we're afraid to say.









Actually, the Apple Store is going down for just a few hours on a rolling country-by-country basis to prepare the virtual retail location for the gift card offers that the tech giant announces for those who purchase certain Apple products over the holidays. In the U.S., Apple will offer gift cards valued between $25 and $200 with the purchase of select Apple products. The purchase must take place at a physical Apple Store, in the online Apple Store, or via the Apple Store app.





Keep in mind that this promotion begins on November 29th (Black Friday) and ends on December 2nd. iPhone iPhone 15 . Here is a list of products and the value of the gift card a buyer will receive:





iPhone 15











Recommended Stories

AirPods 4