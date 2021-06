OnePlus 9 series update adds HDR video recording, improved camera experience

System

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

Newly added HDR option in video recording interface (OnePlus 9 Pro only)

Improved the shooting and recording experience

It's been one week since the OnePlus 9 series received its last update and the Chinese company is at it once again. Typically, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are getting the same OxygenOS update, but this time OnePlus is doing things differently.The OnePlus 9 Pro is the only one that is getting HDR video recording support, which can be found in the video recording interface (via menu options in the upper right corner of the screen / Dynamic video).Apart from that, both OnePlus flagships are getting the same changes, including reduced battery consumption in certain situations and a better camera experience. If you're rocking a OnePlus 9 series smartphone, here is the full changelog for the latest OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update:According to OnePlus , the update is now rolling out in India, but users in North America and Europe should start seeing it too very soon. Since OnePlus delivers OxygenOS updates in waves, it usually takes about a week for most of them to arrive on all devices, so be patient if you don't see the latest update yet.