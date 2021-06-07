OnePlus 9 series update adds HDR video recording, improved camera experience
The OnePlus 9 Pro is the only one that is getting HDR video recording support, which can be found in the video recording interface (via menu options in the upper right corner of the screen / Dynamic video).
System
- Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
- Fixed known issues and improved stability
Camera
- Newly added HDR option in video recording interface (OnePlus 9 Pro only)
- Improved the shooting and recording experience
According to OnePlus, the update is now rolling out in India, but users in North America and Europe should start seeing it too very soon. Since OnePlus delivers OxygenOS updates in waves, it usually takes about a week for most of them to arrive on all devices, so be patient if you don't see the latest update yet.