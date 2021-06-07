$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series update adds HDR video recording, improved camera experience

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 07, 2021, 4:56 AM
OnePlus 9 series update adds HDR video recording, improved camera experience
It's been one week since the OnePlus 9 series received its last update and the Chinese company is at it once again. Typically, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are getting the same OxygenOS update, but this time OnePlus is doing things differently.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the only one that is getting HDR video recording support, which can be found in the video recording interface (via menu options in the upper right corner of the screen / Dynamic video).

Apart from that, both OnePlus flagships are getting the same changes, including reduced battery consumption in certain situations and a better camera experience. If you're rocking a OnePlus 9 series smartphone, here is the full changelog for the latest OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update:

System
  • Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
  • Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera
  • Newly added HDR option in video recording interface (OnePlus 9 Pro only)
  • Improved the shooting and recording experience

According to OnePlus, the update is now rolling out in India, but users in North America and Europe should start seeing it too very soon. Since OnePlus delivers OxygenOS updates in waves, it usually takes about a week for most of them to arrive on all devices, so be patient if you don't see the latest update yet.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $730 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3
$1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1068 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
by Victor Hristov,  0
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless